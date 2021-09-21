CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
US sues to stop deal between American Airlines and JetBlue

By DAVID KOENIG Associated Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Justice Department and officials in six states have filed a lawsuit to block a partnership formed by American Airlines and JetBlue, claiming that it will reduce competition and lead to higher fares. The Justice Department said Tuesday that the agreement will eliminate important competition in New York and Boston...

American Airlines says DOJ complaint about JetBlue alliance is 'without merit'

American Airlines Group Inc. said Wednesday that it believes the U.S. Department of Justice's lawsuit, which alleges the air carrier's Northeast Alliance arrangement with JetBlue Airways Corp. violates antitrust laws, is "without merit." American said it will "defend itself vigorously." Shares of both American and JetBlue rose 0.8% in Wednesday's premarket. On Tuesday, American's stock fell 2.8% and JetBlue shares shed 4.8%, while the U.S. Global Jets ETF fell 1.0% and the S&P 500 slipped 0.1%, after the DOJ filed the lawsuit, saying the alliance threatens competition and would lead to higher fares. Separately, American said the U.S. Department of Transportation published a clarification notice relating to the agreement reached with American and JetBlue in January, saying the agreement remains in force during the DOJ action, and that the DOT intends to defer to the DOJ to resolve the antitrust concerns.
American Airlines & JetBlue Northeast Alliance Facing Antitrust Challenge

American Airlines and JetBlue announced Northeast Alliance in July 2020 started codesharing each other’s flights this past February. Reciprocal miles earnings were introduced in May, and the promised elite benefits are not yet announced. Now, the entire alliance might be in trouble. WSJ was reporting this morning that the Justice...
