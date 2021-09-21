CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota City, MN

Kosidowski, Eileen

Cover picture for the articleEileen Kosidowski, 81, of Minnesota City, passed away Monday, September 20, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Hospital, Saint Mary’s Campus. She was born on November 8, 1939, at St. Francis Hospital in La Crosse, Wis., to William and Irene (Nagle) Harvey. Eileen grew up in Pickwick and attended Cotter High School where she met the love of her life, Thomas Kosidowski. They were married on February 21, 1957, and had 5 children. She took great pride in raising her family. She enjoyed gardening, arts and crafts, reading books, puzzles, and had a love for all animals, except cats. She enjoyed her monthly lunches with Cotter friends.

