Three Minnesota teens beaten with gun at Sioux Falls bar
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Police say three teenagers from Minnesota were beaten with a gun at a bar in Sioux Falls, which caused severe head injuries to one of the victims. Sioux Falls police spokesman Sam Clemens says the assaults took place Sunday about 1 a.m. at an unnamed bar where two boys and a girl were beaten with a gun after an altercation with two men. The teens were transported to the hospital with injuries.www.fox9.com
