Lynn Burkhead — Forget the beef, where’s the teal?

vanalstyneleader.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany years ago, a national fast food chain produced a famous TV commercial that showed a couple of ladies suspiciously eyeing the skinny hamburger offering from a competitor and humorously asking, “Where’s the beef?”. In similar fashion, as the 2021 early teal season hits the halfway point this weekend, a...

www.vanalstyneleader.com

