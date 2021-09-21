Kennett senior not finished achieving success just yet, despite injury
KENNETT – Throughout his highly successful athletic career, Kennett High School senior Tanner Duncan has faced a lot of challenges. He’s had to hit curveballs that seemingly drop off tables, tackle speeding bulldozers that break into the Indian secondary and defend lightning-quick athletes on the basketball court. However, nothing was as difficult for Duncan to execute as walking onto the field at Metz Cherry Stadium in Kennett last Friday.www.semoball.com
Comments / 0