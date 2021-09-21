CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kennett, MO

Kennett senior not finished achieving success just yet, despite injury

By Tom Davis
semoball.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKENNETT – Throughout his highly successful athletic career, Kennett High School senior Tanner Duncan has faced a lot of challenges. He’s had to hit curveballs that seemingly drop off tables, tackle speeding bulldozers that break into the Indian secondary and defend lightning-quick athletes on the basketball court. However, nothing was as difficult for Duncan to execute as walking onto the field at Metz Cherry Stadium in Kennett last Friday.

www.semoball.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Education
City
Success, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Kennett, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Basketball
City
Kennett, MO
Reuters

France's Sarkozy likely to avoid jail despite new conviction

PARIS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was handed a one-year prison sentence by a Paris court on Thursday after being found guilty of illegal campaign financing over his failed 2012 re-election bid. Sarkozy, 66, is unlikely to go to jail. He decided to appeal the sentence,...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball Diamond#Football#Basketball Court#Kennett High School#Tigers#Kennett Indian#Indians#Mshsaa#Fbi

Comments / 0

Community Policy