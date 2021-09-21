CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
USMNT midweek viewing guide: Super Wednesday

By Stars, Stripes FC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile there’s no Champions League action this midweek, we still have 47 notable Americans in action, by my count! Christian Pulisic could make his return from injury for Chelsea FC, and he’ll be accompanied by Sergiño Dest, Weston McKennie, Brenden Aaronson, Konrad de la Fuente, Yunus Musah, and many more. It’s a Carabao Cup week in England, and several other top European leagues have league matches going on, in addition to some MLS action.

