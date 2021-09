A Department of Correction detainee was pronounced dead on Wednesday morning, the 12th person to die while in the department's custody this year. The Department of Correction says that Stephen Khadu, 34, was removed from the Vernon C. Bain Center — a floating jail facility across from Rikers in the Bronx — and taken to Lincoln Hospital where he was pronounced dead at approximately 10:50 a.m.

