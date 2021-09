Del Pozo (jaw/illness) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday. Del Pozo has been on the COVID-19 injured list since Sept. 10 after he tested positive for the virus, but he'll return to game action less than two weeks later. It's not yet clear whether the southpaw will require multiple rehab appearances, but he'll likely be able to return to the major-league club prior to the end of the year.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO