Santa Cruz discusses additions to framework for oversized vehicle ordinance

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The City of Santa Cruz continues to put together the framework for an oversized vehicle ordinance targeting RV's and other large vehicles in city streets.

A report from the city shows staff have received hundreds of complaints regarding the presence of RVs in city streets.

The complaints suggest these vehicles are associated with criminal activity, including bike thefts and drug use.

There are some public health concerns as well, with residents claiming raw sewage from these oversized vehicles gets dumped onto city streets and ultimately gets into storm drains.

The city says there are issues with enforcing current ordinance related to overnight and extended camping in RVs.

"The challenge is adequate storage space," the city's report says "Tow companies are incapable of storing oversized vehicles on their property. The City created its own tow yard at the landfill. The landfill space is maxed out and logistically cumbersome for staff at the landfill."

Tonight the city is creating guidance for time, place and manner of parking for oversized vehicles which is subject to a vote.

The city is also discussing the potential to create a committee designed to discuss issues related to extended/overnight parking.

You can find the full report from the city on this subject below:

