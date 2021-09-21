CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

German officials fear anti-mask radicalization after killing

kjrh.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Senior politicians in Germany have expressed shock over the weekend killing of a young gas station clerk who asked a customer to wear a face mask. They warned Tuesday against the radicalization of people who oppose the country's pandemic restrictions. A 49-year-old German man was arrested in...

www.kjrh.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lebanon-Express

Germans shocked by COVID mask row killing

German politicians expressed shock on Tuesday over the killing of a 20-year old gas station worker after an argument about a face mask and said that coronavirus deniers who are willing to use violence will not be tolerated. Francis Maguire reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radicalization#Shooting#Murder#Berlin#Ap#Idar Oberstein#The Associated Press
kjrh.com

Swedish police suspect foul play after 20 people injured in an explosion

Authorities in Sweden suspect foul play after 20 people were injured in an explosion at an apartment complex. According to the Associated Press, police suspect that an explosive device caused the blast. The AP reported that the explosion occurred at 5 a.m. Tuesday in the apartment complex's courtyard in Goteborg’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Thunberg tells Germans 'no party' doing enough on climate

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg told thousands of demonstrators in Berlin ahead of Germany's general election on Sunday that "no political party" was doing even nearly enough to fight the climate crisis. Speaking at a rally on Friday in front of the Reichstag parliament building, Thunberg told cheering supporters they needed to keep up the pressure on Germany's political leaders past election day. "It is clearer than ever that no political party is doing close to enough. But it's even worse than that. Not even their proposed commitments are close to being in line with what would be needed to fulfil the Paris Agreement" on curbing climate change, she said. "Yes, we must vote, you must vote, but remember that voting only will not be enough. We must keep going into the streets."
ENVIRONMENT
kjrh.com

Man in London charged with teacher's murder to plead not guilty

A delivery driver has been charged with the alleged murder of a 28-year-old school teacher who was found dead in a London park two weeks ago. According to Metropolitan Police, 36-year-old Koci Selamaj was arrested early Sunday morning in Eastbourne, East Sussex, and charged on Monday for the murder of Sabina Nessa.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Gabby Petito's Death Confirmed, Manner of Death Released by FBI

Authorities released a major update about Gabby Petito's case on Tuesday. Days after remains were discovered in Bridger-Teton National Forest, autopsy results have confirmed that they are those of Petito. According to CNN, Petito's death has been ruled a homicide. 22-year-old Petito disappeared after going on a cross-country trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. Police are currently searching for Laundrie, who went missing amid the investigation into Petito's disappearance.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Germany
The Independent

5 intel officers killed in shootout with militants in Sudan

Five intelligence officers were killed in a shootout Tuesday with suspected Islamic State group militants in Sudan's capital Khartoum authorities said.The General Intelligence Agency said in a statement the suspected militants opened fire on forces who raided their hideout in the Gabra neighborhood in southern Khartoum. It said five were killed and an officer was also wounded in the raid.The GIA said forces arrested 11 suspected militants and were chasing four others who managed to flee during the shootout. The statement said the suspects were foreigners but did not reveal their nationalities or further details.Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok...
MILITARY
kjrh.com

Mormon church to require masks inside all temples

The Mormon church is asking leaders to require masks inside every temple. “As cases of COVID-19 increase in many areas, we want to do everything possible to allow temples to remain open,” the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints wrote in a letter to church leaders around the world.
RELIGION
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito: Canadian Woman Snaps Photo of Man Who Resembled Brian Laundrie

Gabby Petito’s identity saw confirmation after the discovery of the woman’s body in Teton-Bridger National Forest earlier this week. Further, investigations into the missing Brian Laundrie case have intensified. Authorities spent several days extensively searching Florida’s massive Carlton Reserve, where Laundrie’s last reported location was. However, law enforcement has continued to discover nothing of note. As a result, investigators tracking Laundrie have now put a bounty on his head, officially authorizing an arrest warrant.
PUBLIC SAFETY
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
PUBLIC HEALTH
techstartups.com

Top Chinese diplomat says China “must be prepared to make the FIRST nuclear strike” in response to growing US presence in the Pacific to defend Taiwan

A top Chinese diplomat Sha Zukang said that China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its ‘no-first-use’ policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific and if the United States continues to defend Taiwan. Sha Zukang, the country’s former ambassador to the UN,...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Texas school board AXES black principal who was told to remove intimate Facebook snaps with white wife

A Texas school board has moved towards firing a principal over claims he pushed critical theory after he raised eyebrows over an intimate Facebook photoshoot with his wife. On Monday, the Grapevine Colleyville Independent School District school board unanimously voted 7-0 for the non-renewal of Colleyville Heritage High School principal Dr. James Whitfield's contract.
SOCIETY
washingtonnewsday.com

Ex–Russian President Vladimir Putin says the 9/11 anniversary is a good time to reflect on the United States’ failed war on terror.

Ex–Russian President Vladimir Putin says the 9/11 anniversary is a good time to reflect on the United States’ failed war on terror. The failure of the US engagement in Afghanistan to eradicate terrorism, a goal that demands “the entire world community,” according to former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, should be remembered on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy