Jesper Wallstedt News

When Tom Fitzgerald references the core group of young players that will make of the key pieces of a future Stanley Cup contending team, you will hear him list four names: Nico Hischier, Jack Hughes, Ty Smith, and MacKenzie Blackwood (NHL.com, Pucks and pitchforks). This is consistent with the group that Corey Masisak often references in his work at The Athletic ($), such as Here, and here. That second link raises the specific point I want to talk about today. Masisak asks us to imagine what the core of the next Devils team capable of winning the Stanley Cup will look like. He then goes on to suggest that the list includes the four names listed above (plus Hamilton). Each one of those players is an incredible talent and all of them have shown flashes of brilliance at one point or another. I expect at least one of them to be a superstar in the NHL and hopefully more than one of them will reach that level. But there is one name that consistently gets left out of these discussions. The fifth name that should immediately come to mind when thinking of the Devils young core (emphasis to show I’m not forgetting Hamilton). That name is Jesper Bratt.

