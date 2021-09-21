FedEx to increase prices before, after the holidays

FedEx Corp. said Thursday that it plans to hire 90,000 new employees ahead ahead of the holiday season, up from the 70,000 the company planned to hire at the same time a year ago. FedEx's stock was up 0.3% in premarket trading. The package delivery company said its National Hiring Day events will take place on Sept. 23 in Memphis, Indianapolis, Dallas and Atlanta, with open positions in areas including package handler, forklift driver, courier, customs trade, operations manager and maintenance technician. The company said it pays wages that are "highly competitive." FedEx is scheduled to report fiscal first-quarter results on Sept. 21, after the closing bell. In last year's first-quarter report, the company said it was adding more than 70,000 positions. The stock has slipped 1.2% year to date through Wednesday, while the Dow Jones Transportation Average has rallied 15.3% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has advanced 13.8%.

BUSINESS ・ 13 DAYS AGO