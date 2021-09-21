CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

FedEx to increase prices before, after the holidays

By Scripps National
3 News Now
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFexEx announced price increases that will begin ahead of the holidays. Starting Nov. 1, the shipping company will add a fuel surcharge to FedEx Express, FedEx Ground and FedEx Freight shipments. Another price increase to those same services will begin on Jan. 3, 2022. The increase is expected to be...

www.3newsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
nbc25news.com

Prices increase for holiday season through the United States Postal Service

WASHINGTON, The United States Postal Services says holiday rates will start soon. Their price adjustment for the peak holiday season will start on October 3 and remain in place until December 26. The USPS says the adjustment will bring prices in line with competitive practices. Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express,...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex Freight#Fedex Ground#Fedex Express#Fexex
Myhighplains.com

Amarillo job market rolling as UPS, Amazon, USPS, FedEx look to hire seasonal employees for holiday rush

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — You’re hired Amarillo! If you’re looking for a job, several companies are looking for you. Competition in the labor market is fierce, as companies struggle to find talent, even as job openings are plenty. With the holiday shopping rush quickly approaching, a perfect storm is brewing, especially for logistics companies.
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Toy shortage causing higher prices this holiday season

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Holiday shopping may be more challenging this year due to toy shortages. With Christmas being one of the biggest spending holidays, Erica Saenz, Owner of T&E Treasures in Mission said it’s taking a toll on their prices. “Prices are going to go up on our shipments...
MISSION, TX
drugstorenews.com

Target preps for the holidays by increasing employee hours, pay

For the holiday shopping season, Target will be offering its team members 5 million additional hours, resulting in more than $75 million more in wages for its employees, the company said. Although the holiday shopping season is still months away, Target is already setting in motion a plan for employees.
BUSINESS
Illinois Business Journal

FedEx holding hiring events going into the holidays

FedEx is holding hiring events today, Sept. 23, in Edwardsville and St. Louis as part of a campaign to hire thousands of people for all positions across its operating company going into the holiday season. Temporary bonus structures and pay enhancements may also be available depending on the markets. Positions...
ECONOMY
marketplace.org

FedEx fights labor shortage as holiday season approaches

In its quarterly earnings report this week, FedEx cut its financial outlook for the year in part due to a labor shortage that is raising costs and creating bottlenecks. With the all-important holiday season approaching, higher wages and signing bonuses have become the norm in the shipping industry, said AnnElizabeth Konkel with job site Indeed.
INDUSTRY
WAAY-TV

FedEx and UPS increase their shipping rates

FedEx and UPS have increased their shipping rates. The rate increase grew at a pace that we have not seen in nearly a decade. Throughout the pandemic, online sellers have seen their shipping rates continue to rise. "When our shipping prices increase, the price of our products increase as well,"...
INDUSTRY
pymnts

FedEx Takes $450M YoY Hit From Increased Labor, Transportation Costs

FedEx, in its first quarter earnings report, has shown operating results negatively impacted by higher operating expenses, which happened due to the pandemic’s air network impact and staffing challenges. The results also suffered from a decline in the U.S. average daily freight pounds due to a surge in charter flights...
INDUSTRY
sgbonline.com

Deloitte: Holiday Retail Sales Expected to Increase 7-9 Percent

Holiday retail sales are likely to increase between 7 percent and 9 percent in 2021, according to Deloitte’s annual holiday retail forecast. Overall, Deloitte’s retail and distribution practice projects that holiday sales will total $1.28 to $1.3 trillion during November to January. Deloitte also forecasted that e-commerce sales would grow...
RETAIL
Tire Review

Hankook Tire Announces Price Increase

Hankook Tire America announced a price increase, effective Nov. 1, for Hankook and Laufenn passenger, light truck and commercial truck tires. Products are subject to an increase of up to 6% and will vary by product within each brand portfolio. The company said the increases are a result of factors...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

FedEx to hire 90,000 new employees ahead of the holiday, nearly 30% more than last year

FedEx Corp. said Thursday that it plans to hire 90,000 new employees ahead ahead of the holiday season, up from the 70,000 the company planned to hire at the same time a year ago. FedEx's stock was up 0.3% in premarket trading. The package delivery company said its National Hiring Day events will take place on Sept. 23 in Memphis, Indianapolis, Dallas and Atlanta, with open positions in areas including package handler, forklift driver, courier, customs trade, operations manager and maintenance technician. The company said it pays wages that are "highly competitive." FedEx is scheduled to report fiscal first-quarter results on Sept. 21, after the closing bell. In last year's first-quarter report, the company said it was adding more than 70,000 positions. The stock has slipped 1.2% year to date through Wednesday, while the Dow Jones Transportation Average has rallied 15.3% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average has advanced 13.8%.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy