Islanders' Anders Lee: Will be ready for Opening Night
Per Brian Compton of NHL.com, Lee (knee) will be ready for the start of the season. Lee underwent surgery to repair his injured ACL in mid-March, but he's been skating on his own since June, and he's been cleared to participate in the Islanders' upcoming training camp, so he should be close to 100 percent healthy for the Islanders' first game of the season Oct. 14 versus Carolina. The 31-year-old pivot picked up 12 goals and 19 points through 27 contests last campaign before suffering his season-ending injury.www.cbssports.com
