Islanders' Anders Lee: Will be ready for Opening Night

A good meal generally begins with a strong appetizer. For the Islanders and their fans, that appetizer was served up during the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season when videos of Captain Anders Lee on the ice during the morning skates surfaced on social media. Lee was on the mend from a serious season ending knee injury that he suffered during the Isles’ 6-3 win over the Devils on March 11th at Nassau Coliseum. Without their Captain, the Islanders made a spirited run during the playoffs, a run that ended with a loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in game seven of the Stanley Cup Semifinals.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO