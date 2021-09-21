CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Labor Issues

Hollywood union close to striking, calls for authorization vote

By Clare Busch
Audacy
Audacy
 7 days ago

The union representing people who work behind the scenes is calling for a strike authorization vote now that talks have stalled with film and television producers.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

IATSE President Calls for ‘Combined Solidarity’ Among Hollywood’s Workers as Threat of Strike Looms

As talks between the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees and Hollywood’s studios reach a “critical juncture,” guild president Matthew J. Loeb is calling for “combined solidarity” among the entertainment industry’s below-the-line workers as the possibility of a strike rises. “We are united in demanding more humane working conditions across...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deadline Hollywood#Iatse#The Los Angeles Times#Puck News#The L A Times#The Times
TheWrap

IATSE to Hold Strike Authorization Vote After Studios Decline to Respond on Latest Proposal

Update 6:45 PM PT: Updated to include responding statement from AMPTP. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees announced in a memo to members on Monday that it is proceeding with a vote to authorize a strike after the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which represents Hollywood studios, declined to respond to its latest proposal.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

‘About Power, Not Reason’: As Locals Build Support, IATSE Votes on Strike Authorization Next Week

Tens of thousands of Hollywood crafts workers represented by IATSE are set to begin voting October 1 on whether to authorize a strike that would lead to a nationwide shutdown of TV and film production. It comes as the international union and local branches are working to coalesce editors, camera operators, grips, and others around a “yes” vote, seizing a moment where conversations about workers’ rights and wealth inequality have grown louder over the last year. IATSE leaders on Monday told members that a sustained impasse in contract negotiations between IATSE and studios prompted the union to move forward with a strike...
LABOR ISSUES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Society
Deadline

WGA East Stands “In Solidarity” With IATSE As Strike Authorization Vote Nears

The WGA East said today that it stands “shoulder to shoulder” with IATSE in its fight for a fair contract. IATSE is currently mobilizing to secure strike authorization from its members after contract talks with management’s AMPTP failed to reach a new agreement earlier this week. IATSE will begin holding a strike authorization vote among the members of its 13 West Coast studio locals on Oct. 1. “The WGAE stands in solidarity with our brothers and sisters at IATSE, who are negotiating with the same companies that employ our member,” WGA East president Michael Winship and executive director Lowell Peterson said in a joint statement. “Their goals include preserving members’ incomes and benefits as the industry continues to shift to streaming, protecting members from overwork, and other basic provisions. We work side by side with IATSE’s members and we stand shoulder to shoulder with them in their contract fight.” Yesterday, SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher and many of the union’s leaders joined the chorus of actors voicing their support for IATSE. “Standing in #solidarity w/my on-set friends & colleagues in @IATSE,” Drescher tweeted Wednesday. “Entertainment content only happens bc our crews are extraordinary.”
LABOR ISSUES
IndieWire

As IATSE Vote Looms, Confident Union Members — and Their Cars — Take to the Streets in Support of Strike

In a decidedly Los Angeles show of support for IATSE’s strike-authorization, hundreds of people queued up in Hollywood Sunday to have their car windows painted with the union’s logo, raised fists, and messages urging some 60,000 crafts workers to “vote yes” in elections that begin Friday. The effort took place over seven hours Sunday afternoon behind the Sunset Boulevard headquarters of the Motion Picture Editors Guild, one of the 13 Hollywood locals that are covered by the IATSE-studio contract negotiations that reached an impasse earlier this month. Unsatisfied by progress around wage increases, breaks, and other big-ticket issues, IATSE’s leadership is...
LABOR ISSUES
Deadline

AMPTP Responds As IATSE Gears Up For Second Strike; Union Seeks Separate Strike Authorization From Locals Across U.S. – Update

EXCLUSIVE updated with AMPTP response statement: IATSE is now gearing up for a second strike against film and TV production companies. With the union and its 13 West Coast studio locals already threatening to strike over terms for a new Hollywood Basic Agreement, IATSE is now seeking a second strike authorization vote for a separate contract covering film and TV work in much of the rest of the country. That contract is called the “Area Standards Agreement” and covers 23 locals outside of Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

IATSE Leaders Say “Now Is The Time To Change The Culture Of Our Work Places” As Union Gears Up For Strike-Authorization Vote

IATSE president Matthew Loeb and the presidents 13 Hollywood locals, saying that “now is the time to change the culture of our work places,” issued a joint statement Tuesday urging members to authorize a nationwide strike against film and TV production companies. The union leaders said that the strike-authorization vote, which will be held October 1-3, “will empower our negotiators to secure a fair deal.” “We each have witnessed first-hand the physical and emotional suffering our members and their loved ones endure as a result of punishing and unrealistic schedules, and lack of rest or meal breaks,” they said. “We have repeatedly...
LABOR ISSUES
Vogue Magazine

How Would a Major Crew Strike Affect Hollywood?

For decades, a career in Hollywood has represented promise, glamour, and the ultimate expression of the American dream. For the majority of TV and film workers who toil tirelessly to bring us the series and films we so love to watch and binge-watch, though, working in entertainment often means low wages, punishing hours, and a lack of basic workplace protections. For all these reasons and more, a crew strike is brewing in Los Angeles and beyond, but many who aren’t familiar with the industry might not be clear on what’s being debated. Keep reading for more on the pending IATSE strike that could shut down Hollywood.
LABOR ISSUES
Mic

A union dispute is threatening to shut down Hollywood

Even before we were firmly in year two of a global pandemic, movies and television were a cultural salve that kept us binge watching and meme making. When the world is so politically divided, the content we consume is often a rarified common ground. We want to be distracted and entertained, but do we ever contemplate at what price? We're always paying attention to which talent gets tapped for new projects, who inks big streaming production deals, and when major releases are slated to air, but there's rarely much attention given to all of the "below the line" workers who are crucial to every single set. The outside view of Hollywood is all glamour and money, but there is an entire industry of regular people that the monied and celebrated stand atop. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees and its 13 Hollywood local unions are fighting to finally be heard, in a campaign that will end this weekend, in a vote to authorize a nationwide union crew member strike.
LABOR ISSUES
kb101fm.com

Rick & Nick Talk Possible Hollywood Strike

Could Hollywood be grinding to a halt soon? Maybe. The latest podcast episode of Rick & Nick Talk Flicks unpacks this evolving issue. This web site is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area. © 2021 Hubbard Radio. YouTube Terms of Service | Google Privacy Policy |...
TV & VIDEOS
San Bernardino County Sun

Kaiser workers to vote on strike authorization in Southern California

A union of 24,000 Kaiser Permanente nurses and other workers who say they’re understaffed and facing a revamped pay system that would fuel more shortages announced their bargaining team will vote next month to authorize a strike if needed. The Southern California nurses, pharmacists, rehab therapists, social workers, physician assistants,...
LABOR ISSUES
The Portland Mercury

Union Vote Ends Nabisco Strike, Despite Portland Workers' Protest

Nabisco workers have ratified a tentative agreement on a new contract with their parent company Mondelez International, ending a strike that began in Portland more than five weeks ago and spread across the country. Members of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers’ International Union (BCTGM) voted to approve...
PORTLAND, OR
dclabor.org

Defenders of Wildlife workers vote in union

Workers at Defenders of Wildlife have voted overwhelmingly – 70-5 -- to form a union. “As we have always said, this process is about creating a stronger, more equitable, and even more effective Defenders,” tweeted the new union, Defenders United, affiliated with OPEIU. “We know that better protected staff = better protected wildlife.” What’s next? “First we are going to celebrate, then, we will elect a Bargaining Committee and Shop Stewards to serve as the first representatives of our union. And finally, we will negotiate our contract!” Defenders United added that “We are incredibly thankful for the guidance and support of OPEIU and OPEIU Local 2.”
LABOR ISSUES
Deadline

AFL-CIO’s Department For Professional Employees Stands “In Solidarity” With IATSE As Strike Authorization Vote Looms

The AFL-CIO’s Department for Professional Employees said today that it stands “united with IATSE” in its fight for a fair contract. IATSE members will begin voting to authorize a strike against film and television productions on Friday. “We proudly stand in solidarity with our IATSE kin in their push for fair wages, benefits, and working conditions,” said DPE president Jennifer Dorning, treasurer Everett Kelley, and Fedrick Ingram, chairman of the DPE’s general board, whose organization represents a coalition of 24 unions – including IATSE. “IATSE members hold essential roles behind-the-scenes of TV and film productions, and are key to their employers’ success,”...
LABOR ISSUES
Audacy

Audacy

34K+
Followers
48K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy