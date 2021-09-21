Hollywood union close to striking, calls for authorization vote

Even before we were firmly in year two of a global pandemic, movies and television were a cultural salve that kept us binge watching and meme making. When the world is so politically divided, the content we consume is often a rarified common ground. We want to be distracted and entertained, but do we ever contemplate at what price? We're always paying attention to which talent gets tapped for new projects, who inks big streaming production deals, and when major releases are slated to air, but there's rarely much attention given to all of the "below the line" workers who are crucial to every single set. The outside view of Hollywood is all glamour and money, but there is an entire industry of regular people that the monied and celebrated stand atop. The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees and its 13 Hollywood local unions are fighting to finally be heard, in a campaign that will end this weekend, in a vote to authorize a nationwide union crew member strike.

LABOR ISSUES ・ 1 HOUR AGO