Cardinals' Antoine Wesley: Activated off COVID-19 list

The Cardinals activated Wesley off the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports. Wesley missed the first two weeks of the season after testing positive for the virus ahead of the season opener. The 23-year-old spent the 2020 campaign on the Ravens' injured reserve due to a shoulder injury and still was working his way back to full strength during training camp. It's unclear what type of role he may play for Arizona's offense this season.