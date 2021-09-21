CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crooks fire nears 4,000 acres, 60% contained

Containment on the 3,986-acre Crooks fire east of Arlee has grown to 60%.

The Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire has now lifted the closures that were in place for the Jocko and St. Mary’s roads. However, the South Fork Primitive Area at the gate is still closed for the time being.

Fire managers note that fire traffic is still using the roads and drivers should be cautious when traveling through the area. There will also be a couple excavators along the main Jocko Road near Jocko Prairie this week.

There are 55 people still assigned to the Crooks fire.

