Three reasons Quinn Cook will earn the Trail Blazers’ final roster spot
The Portland Trail Blazers added another journeyman on Tuesday, signing Quinn Cook to a non-guaranteed contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Though the disclosure of Cook’s deal made it seem like he’s a shoo-in for Portland’s final roster, his contract is essentially no different from similar ones recently signed by fellow veterans Patrick Patterson, Marquese Chriss and Dennis Smith Jr., each of whom will enter training camp next week auditioning for a permanent job. Expect Cook’s initial role with the Blazers to be the same, particulars of reporting notwithstanding.clutchpoints.com
