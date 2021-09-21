CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Three reasons Quinn Cook will earn the Trail Blazers’ final roster spot

By Jack Winter
ClutchPoints
ClutchPoints
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Portland Trail Blazers added another journeyman on Tuesday, signing Quinn Cook to a non-guaranteed contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Though the disclosure of Cook’s deal made it seem like he’s a shoo-in for Portland’s final roster, his contract is essentially no different from similar ones recently signed by fellow veterans Patrick Patterson, Marquese Chriss and Dennis Smith Jr., each of whom will enter training camp next week auditioning for a permanent job. Expect Cook’s initial role with the Blazers to be the same, particulars of reporting notwithstanding.

clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Utah Jazz: Best trade in franchise history with the Portland Trail Blazers

The Utah Jazz have boasted the best point guard in the National Basketball Association on at least one occasion. Of course, we’re talking about John Stockton, who held that title unequivocally for a large portion of his NBA career, spent entirely in Salt Lake City. However, from 2005-06 up to midway through the 2010-11 season, the Jazz arguably rostered another player worthy of that moniker in Deron Williams. Here’s the trade that changed the Utah Jazz for a half decade, after a disastrous 2004-05 season that saw the team finish with a 26-56 record.
NBA
ClutchPoints

4 reasons to hammer Trail Blazers’ over for wins in 2021-22 season

The most controversial and perhaps consequential offseason in Portland Trail Blazers history is firmly in the rearview mirror. Portland tips off training camp in less than two weeks, opens exhibition action on Oct. 4 and is just more than a month away from hosting the Sacramento Kings in the season opener — a game that won’t only serve as Chauncey Billups’ debut on the sidelines, but could mark the beginning of Damian Lillard’s swan song in Rip City.
NBA
Blazer's Edge

Can the Trail Blazers Contend if They’re Healthy?

The Portland Trail Blazers’ 2020-21 season was pockmarked with injuries, particularly to center Jusuf Nurkic and starting shooting guard CJ McCollum. Though they survived with a 58% winning mark, many Blazers fans feel it wasn’t representative of Portland’s best efforts. What would happen if the band got back together and everyone was able to play to their fullest? That’s the subject of today’s Blazer’s Edge Mailbag.
NBA
NBC Sports

Trail Blazers announce the return of Fan Fest set for Oct. 2

With the Portland Trail Blazers tipping off the 2021-22 preseason slate on Oct. 4 at home against the Golden State Warriors, Trail Blazers fans will get a sneak peek at this year’s squad a couple of days earlier. The team announced this week that the annual intra-squad scrimmage, Fan Fest,...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Smith Jr.
Person
Quinn Cook
Person
Anfernee Simons
Person
Robert Covington
Person
Marquese Chriss
Person
Cody Zeller
Person
Chauncey Billups
Person
Damian Lillard
Blazer's Edge

Trail Blazers Never Contacted Carmelo Anthony

Carmelo Anthony is no longer a member of the Portland Trail Blazers since signing with the Los Angeles Lakers during the offseason, but he still has love for Portland. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports sat down with Melo on his podcast, “Posted Up with Chris Haynes.” Haynes and Melo discussed the star’s offseason thus far and where he considered going other than Los Angeles. They also discussed his new memoir, Where Tomorrows Aren’t Promised, which officially released on Tuesday.
NBA
theScore

Report: Blazers ink 2-time champ Cook to training camp deal

The Portland Trail Blazers are bringing veteran guard Quinn Cook into training camp on a non-guaranteed deal, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. Cook suited up for the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers last season, tallying 3.3 points, 0.8 assists, and 0.7 rebounds in just under seven minutes per game. In 188 career games, the 6-foot-1 guard has shot 40.8% on 3-pointers.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Trail Blazers#The Golden State Warriors#Nba Com#The Los Angeles Lakers#Golden State#Lillard Mccollum
basketballnews.com

Warriors to work out Avery Bradley, Quinn Cook, Isaiah Thomas

Warriors are working out free agent guards Isaiah Thomas, Avery Bradley & ex-Warrior Quinn Cook among others this week, sources told The Undefeated. ANALYSIS: It had been reported earlier by HoopsHype that Thomas had a workout scheduled, and the veteran point guard will get another chance to join an NBA roster. Bradley is one of the better remaining free agents and would serve as a 3-and-D option at shooting guard. Cook played for the Warriors from 2017-2019 and helped the franchise win an NBA title in 2017-18.
NBA
lakers365.com

Blazers Sign Quinn Cook

The Portland Trail Blazers have signed point guard Quinn Cook to a non-guaranteed deal, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Cook last played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2020-21 season. He averaged 2.1 points across 16 appearances with the Lakers and 6.1 points in just seven appearances with the Cavaliers.
NBA
FanSided

Portland Trail Blazers sign NBA Champion Quinn Cook

The Portland Trail Blazers have just signed two-time NBA Champion and former Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors guard, Quinn Cook to a one-year non-guaranteed deal. The Athletic’s NBA Insider Shams Charania had the news as usual. Cook is a 28-year-old point guard who stands six-foot-one and weighs in...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Portland Trail Blazers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

3 reasons the Warriors could have used Quinn Cook

It was believed to be a three-man race when it came to the Warriors potentially shaking some things up with their roster before the season. Reports surfaced Monday that the team would take a closer look at three free-agent point guards. Quinn Cook, Isaiah Thomas, and Avery Bradley have all been scheduled to workout for the Dubs this week. That was true until the reports of Cook signing with the Portland Trail Blazers hit.
NBA
chatsports.com

Quinn Cook Update: Back To The Warriors?

Quinn Cook has been a marginal NBA player but not when it comes to respect: everywhere he’s been, franchises and teammates rave about him and his character. So it’s no great surprise to see that Golden State, one of the two teams he won rings with, are considering bringing him back.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Trail Blazers Notes: Nurkic, Brown, Offseason Grade

Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic is optimistic about his role on the team after the hiring of Chauncey Billups as head coach, writes Jason Quick of The Athletic. Billups mentioned Nurkic during his introductory press conference, telling reporters, “I want to get more out of Nurk this year. He’s a weapon that most teams don’t have.” The new coach talked about installing an inside-out offense that will take advantage of Nurkic’s low-post scoring abilities as well as the team’s shooting prowess.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stephen A. Smith: Trail Blazers discussing trade for Sixers' Ben Simmons

The Philadelphia 76ers and disgruntled star Ben Simmons are in a standoff as training camp looms and Simmons’ trade-request and holdout drama grows. This situation has been fluid since Simmons went public in late August. The Sixers have been trying to contain the drama while seeking the right value for him. They were hoping to remain patient and see if Damian Lillard or Bradley Beal would shake free as the season wore on, but they appear to not have that luxury anymore.
NBA
RealGM

Trail Blazers Re-sign Keljin Blevins To Two-Way Contract

The Portland Trail Blazers have re-signed Keljin Blevins to a Two-Way contract. Blevins played season with the Blazers as a Two-Way player. After going undrafted out of Montana State in 2019, Blevins spent training camp with the Trail Blazers. He then played for the Northern Arizona Suns in the G League in 2019-20.
NBA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

Los Angeles, CA
85K+
Followers
59K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

 http://www.clutchpoints.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy