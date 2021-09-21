Three reasons Quinn Cook will earn the Trail Blazers’ final roster spot

The Utah Jazz have boasted the best point guard in the National Basketball Association on at least one occasion. Of course, we’re talking about John Stockton, who held that title unequivocally for a large portion of his NBA career, spent entirely in Salt Lake City. However, from 2005-06 up to midway through the 2010-11 season, the Jazz arguably rostered another player worthy of that moniker in Deron Williams. Here’s the trade that changed the Utah Jazz for a half decade, after a disastrous 2004-05 season that saw the team finish with a 26-56 record.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO