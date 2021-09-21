Two Big Music Festivals in North Adams and Hartford this Weekend

When you think of legendary American rock bands, Aerosmith has to be at or near the top of that list. The bad boys from Boston have been together for over five decades and have had an incredible influence on not only rock music but rap music alike. Think back to 1986 when Aerosmith and Run-D.M.C. teamed up for a rap/rock version of 'Walk This Way.' That was one of the first times (at least on a national level) that people saw rap and rock join together. Now we see it all the time but the idea of combining the two genres was brand new back then. I've been lucky enough to see Aerosmith perform five times and they never put on a subpar show.

