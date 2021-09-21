CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

L.A.’s The Comedy Store Launching New Record Label (Exclusive)

By Lesley Goldberg
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ftPjA_0c3bejft00

The Comedy Store is looking to tap into its past and future with the launch of Comedy Store Records.

The new venture, which kicks off Oct. 13 with Launch Label Night at the iconic Los Angeles club, will be a full-service record label that will mine the Comedy Store’s rich vault to issue hourlong albums, EPs and specialty projects to be distributed via physical and digital media.

Alternative Distribution Alliance will distribute content from the label, which will also be a home for original video content, a podcast network and a merchandising.

The label will be headed by former Warner Music Group exec Jon Sosis, who serves as president of Comedy Store Records. Comedy Store CEO Peter Shore will also co-run the label alongside Sosis, who also hopes to publish material from new comics who come in through the club.

“We’re envisioning this a step toward honoring the rich tradition of comedy albums from back in the Richard Pryor, George Carlin, Lenny Bruce era — when listening to a vinyl was a time of wonderment and joy,” said Comedy Store CEO Peter Shore.

Shore added: “We plan to offer vinyl for many of our titles. We hope to resurrect our old anniversary shows and hope all those comedy store alumni will join in our new endeavor while also tapping into the current crop of burgeoning stand-up who frequent our artist colony.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Next Big Thing: Actress and Amputee Zyra Gorecki on Starring in NBC’s Apocalyptic ‘La Brea’

In NBC’s new drama La Brea, premiering Sept. 28, L.A.’s Miracle Mile becomes a mysterious primeval world when a massive sinkhole opens, pulling some people below the city’s La Brea Tar Pits and leaving others shaken aboveground. Beyond this literal divide, Zyra Gorecki, who plays Izzy Harris, illuminates the oft-under-discussed divide between actors with and without disabilities in broadcast television (her leg was amputated below the knee after a log crushed her foot at age 14). A Michigan native, Gorecki explored modeling before landing a spot on an episode of Chicago Fire in 2016. She spoke with THR about being...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Hungry Like the Wolf? Wolves first UK club to launch record label

Wolverhampton Wanderers have become the first football club in the UK to launch their own in-house record label. Yes, you read that correctly. The club have announced that they have partnered with Warner Music UK to create Wolves Records. They also revealed that acts signed to the label will have...
PREMIER LEAGUE
thecomedybureau.com

Shit Art Comedy Club (in LA)

Shit Art Comedy Club is a stand-up comedy show in Downtown Los Angeles featuring some of LA’s best comedians! Located inside the iconic art gallery, Shit Art Club, you can choose to walk in, or slide in from the treehouse art installation slide!. With good comedy, art wall-to-wall, and a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
musicconnection.com

Alfa Signs to New Label AWOOO Records

Two talented female artists joined Alessandra De Rossi’s label newly launched AWOOO Records: the Filipino-German San Carlos City chanteuse Hya, and the South California-based singer-songwriter Alfa. The former was a talent-show champ who has previously made the rounds—"Rising Stars Philippines,” “Just Duet,” “The Will to Win”—before landing a spot on...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
brooklynvegan.com

Record Store Day announces RSD Black Friday 2021 exclusive titles

Record Store Day has just announced exclusive titles for Black Friday 2021, which happens November 26 (the day after Thanksgiving). The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) (Double LP) The Wrens - Secaucus. Various Artists - Beleza Tropical (classic compilation which was the first released on David...
SHOPPING
sportspromedia.com

Wolves team up with Warner Music’s ADA for new record label

West Midlands side become first UK soccer club to launch a record label. Wolves Records to nurture local artists before expanding internationally. Label’s signings to get access to ADA’s global distribution network and Wolves’ channels. Premier League outfit Wolverhampton Wanderers have become the first UK soccer club to launch a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
mxdwn.com

ABBA’s Agnetha Fältskog Invests In New AI-Powered Record Label Snafu

Snafu Records is a record label that uses AI technology to discover new music and artists, has completed a $6 million funding round led by Pophouse Ventures, with participation from TheVentureCollective, ABBA member Agnetha Fältskog and Academy Award and Grammy nominee Savan Kotecha. The record label has also announced two...
MUSIC
TVLine

NBC's La Brea: Watch the First 5 Minutes of Sci-Fi Sinkhole Drama Now

Natalie Zea lands herself in a hole lot of trouble within just the first five minutes of La Brea, NBC’s upcoming sci-fi drama about a Los Angeles sinkhole that apparently leads to some “hollow Earth” world. The exact premise for the series, which premieres Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 9/8c: When a massive sinkhole mysteriously opens in Los Angeles, it tears the Harris family in half, separating mother and son Claire and Josh (played by Justified‘s Zea and newcomer Jack Martin) from father Gavin and daughter Izzy (The Night Shift‘s Eoin Macken and newcomer Zyra Gorecki). When Claire and Josh find themselves in...
BREA, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lenny Bruce
Person
Richard Pryor
Person
George Carlin
KGET 17

‘La Brea’ looks to draw viewers in with family drama

NBC is doing it again. The network that launched series with complicated mysteries such as “Manifest,” “Debris,” “Surface” and “The Event” and canceled them before a satisfactory conclusion aired has scheduled “La Brea” to begin at 9 p.m. Sept. 28. The new drama begins with a massive sinkhole opening up...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

NBC’s ‘La Brea’: TV Review

Not far into its first episode, La Brea comes out and says what we’re already thinking: “Maybe we’re just in an episode of Lost.” The comparison is unavoidable and, unfortunately, not all that favorable to La Brea. In the 17 years since Oceanic 815 disappeared over the Pacific, there’s been no end of shows trying to replicate its magic — and while La Brea isn’t all bad, it’s just the latest reminder that the Lost formula is harder to master than it looks. The hourlong drama opens on a typically hellish morning commute on Los Angeles’ Miracle Mile, which becomes much...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Thomas Augsberger’s Eden Rock Media Launches ERM Docs with ‘Reinventing Mirazur’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Los Angeles-based producer Thomas Augsberger is launching ERM Docs, a new documentary division at his Eden Rock Music label whose first title, “Reinventing Mirazur,” will world premiere at the San Sebastian Festival. A portrait of the extraordinary daring of Argentine-born chef Mauro Colagreco whose three Michelin star restaurant, Mirazur, on France’s Mediterranean coast, was awarded Best Restaurant in the World, “Reinventing Miramar” marks the latest title from French filmmakers Frank Ribière and Vérane Frediani. Prominent producers on France and Spain’s genre scene (“Cell 211,” “Kidnapped”), they have opened up a parallel second career as director-writers of high-quality culinary doc-features of substance...
MOVIES
seattlepi.com

Warner Records Names Steve 'Steve O' Carless President, A&R (EXCLUSIVE)

Warner Records has named Steve “Steve O” Carless president of A&R, a new position at the Warner Music Group label that’s home to such artists as Dua Lipa, Saweetie David Guetta and Anitta. Carless’ start date is Dec. 1 and he’ll be reporting to co-chairman and CEO Aaron Bay-Schuck and working closely with Julian Petty, EVP/head of business and legal affairs, and Chris Atlas, EVP, Urban music and marketing, according to an announcement issued today (Sept. 23).
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#Comedy Club#Comedy Store Records#The Comedy Store#Warner Music Group
thecomedybureau.com

Square Up Comedy (near LA)

The Square Up Comedy Show in South Pasadena at the Square Deal Barbershop. Outdoors on the back patio, come see Los Angeles’s best comics. This week, Ahmed Al-Kadri, Heather Donaldson, Cooper Lyden, Vance Sanders, and Jared Goldstein. Starts 7PM PT.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

David E. Talbert Developing Musical Series ‘Madelyn Square Gardens’ For Disney Branded Entertainment

Following the success of his Netflix musical film Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, playwright and filmmaker David E. Talbert has been tapped to develop a musical series for Disney Branded Television. The series, Madelyn Square Gardens, marks the first development project announced since Ayo Davis was elevated to president of the division. Madelyn Square Gardens tells the story of a young woman named Madelyn as she moves to New York from Mississippi, thinking her dreams of being on Broadway are about to come true. But she soon discovers that she will need more than raw talent to beat out the competition at...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
MovieWeb

Jane Powell Dies, MGM Icon and Growing Pains Star Was 92

One of the last greats of Hollywood's Golden Age, Jane Powell has died at the age of 92. The all round singer, dancer and actress was best known for appearing in a number of musicals back in the 1950s including Royal Wedding and Seven Brides For Seven Brothers. In later years, she appeared on TV in numerous roles with her most notable performance coming in the sitcom Growing Pains in the late 1980s. Being one of the last of her generation, the industry loses an icon from the past that helped inspire many other generations, and will no doubt continue to do so in the future.
MUSIC
Amomama

Rapper Big L Was Tragically Killed at Just 24 in 1999 – Years Later History Repeated Itself

Rapper Big L met his untimely death at 24 after being shot by an assailant. Years later, his accused murderer met his own end in very similar circumstances. The American rap industry is rife with high-profile assassinations of some of the best rappers the world has ever witnessed, such as 2Pac Shakur to Biggie Smalls. Many more rappers have lost their lives in their prime, and one of those is Lamont Coleman, who was known professionally as Big L.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy