Congress & Courts

US sues to stop deal between American Airlines and JetBlue

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Justice Department and officials in six states have filed a lawsuit to block a partnership formed by American Airlines and JetBlue, claiming that it will reduce competition and lead to higher fares. The Justice Department said Tuesday that the agreement will eliminate important competition in New York and Boston...

Related
Aviation Week

U.S. DOJ Files Antitrust Suit Against American Airlines-JetBlue Alliance

WASHINGTON—The U.S. Justice Department (DOJ), along with six states and the District of Columbia, has filed a lawsuit seeking to block the partnership between American Airlines and JetBlue Airways in Boston and New York City. Dubbed the Northeast Alliance (NEA), the arrangement was approved by the U... Subscription Required. U.S....
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketWatch

American Airlines says DOJ complaint about JetBlue alliance is 'without merit'

American Airlines Group Inc. said Wednesday that it believes the U.S. Department of Justice's lawsuit, which alleges the air carrier's Northeast Alliance arrangement with JetBlue Airways Corp. violates antitrust laws, is "without merit." American said it will "defend itself vigorously." Shares of both American and JetBlue rose 0.8% in Wednesday's premarket. On Tuesday, American's stock fell 2.8% and JetBlue shares shed 4.8%, while the U.S. Global Jets ETF fell 1.0% and the S&P 500 slipped 0.1%, after the DOJ filed the lawsuit, saying the alliance threatens competition and would lead to higher fares. Separately, American said the U.S. Department of Transportation published a clarification notice relating to the agreement reached with American and JetBlue in January, saying the agreement remains in force during the DOJ action, and that the DOT intends to defer to the DOJ to resolve the antitrust concerns.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Best Life

This Is the Least Trusted Airline in the U.S., According to Data

Even if everything goes right, air travel is usually a challenge. It takes a lot of time and money to just book a ticket, pack up your essentials, and get to and from the airport—and that's before you even arrive at your destination. But once you throw in the added stress of COVID-19 on top of the many uncertain factors that come with flying in general, there are plenty of potential problems that could arise, which is why booking with an airline you trust is key. To help steer you in the right direction, or away from the wrong one, Best Life determined the most unreliable airline in the U.S., based on a new passenger-based study from J.D. Power.
LIFESTYLE
KRMG

Two men charged in lost luggage scheme against US airlines

NEW YORK — Two men have been charged after allegedly scamming major U.S. airlines out of $300,000 in a lost luggage scheme, according to court documents. Donmonick Martin and Pernell Anthony Jones Jr., both of Louisiana, are accused of running the scam. Jones allegedly submitted over 180 phony lost luggage claims, the documents said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

United Airlines to axe hundreds of unvaccinated staff

United Airlines is set to lay off hundreds of employees who have refused to get vaccinated against Covid-19.The carrier announced that roughly 600 members of staff would be axed after failing to comply with the company’s mandatory vaccination policy.This number does not include the 3 per cent who filed for exemption on religious or medical grounds. According to United, 99 per cent of its workforce presented proof of vaccination prior to the deadline.Those who have failed to prove their vaccinated status or have not put forward a valid exemption claim will have one last chance to fall into line, according...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
spectrumnews1.com

US to resume enforcement of unlawful bird deaths by industry

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Biden administration said Wednesday it will draft rules to govern the killing of wild birds by industry and resume enforcement actions against companies responsible for deaths that could have been prevented, a longstanding practice that ended under President Donald Trump. The move came as North...
ANIMALS
TravelPulse

The Best and Worst US Airlines for Luggage Damage Revealed

A new report by LuggageHero found the best and worst airlines for damaged or missing luggage this year. Using data from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Mishandled Baggage in Air Travel Consumer Reports for the first six months of 2021, the report found that 692,884 pieces of luggage had been lost or mishandled. This number comes out of the 160 million bags that were checked in the same period.
LIFESTYLE
TravelNoire

United Airlines Extends Flight Credits Through 2022 — But What Are Other Airlines Doing?

With the COVID-19 numbers continuing to fluctuate, United Airlines has announced that they will be extending their flight credits through 2022. In a news report released by Travel + Leisure, the air carrier revealed that passengers now have until Dec. 31, 2022, to use their flight credits. Any ticket bought between May 1, 2019, and Dec. 31, 2021, is eligible for this protection.
LIFESTYLE
USA TODAY

Snail mail slowdown

A man who shot and killed 5 people at a Maryland newspaper was sentenced. And a ghost town was uncovered in Utah after over 60 years. It's Tuesday's news.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Feds aim to reduce lines of planes waiting to take off

Federal officials plan to roll out software at 27 large U.S. airports that they hope will eliminate long lines of planes waiting to take off while also slightly reducing fuel consumption.It won't happen soon. A Federal Aviation Administration official said Tuesday that the software should be working in Phoenix early next year but take 10 years to reach all the targeted airports.The software calculates exactly when planes should push back from the terminal gate so they don't waste time idling in lines on taxiways before taking off.NASA developed the software and has tested it since 2017 at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina The fuel savings are modest, however. The FAA said it expects the software to save more than 7 million gallons of fuel and reduce carbon emissions by 75,000 tons per year.U.S. passenger airlines burned more than 18 billion gallons of fuel in 2019, according to the Transportation Department. Airplanes are a small but growing source of climate-changing carbon emissions.The FAA said the software is part of a bigger investment in managing the flow of traffic at major airports. The agency posted animation showing how the software is designed to work.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Troubled Chinese airline group proposes paying 40% of debts

BEIJING (AP) — HNA Group, a Chinese airline operator that ran into financial trouble after a global acquisition spree, has proposed a plan to settle $61 billion in debts owed to thousands of creditors by paying 40% of the total. The conglomerate warned in a statement Tuesday that it faces...
ECONOMY
Toni Koraza

Experts Warn of Florida's Upcoming Crisis

Florida is somehow the best and the worst of America. Between tropical storms, clear-day floods, and wildfires, life in the Sunshine State is fantastic. However, the “between” time is shrinking. Extreme events are becoming more common. The once in a 100-years storm are not once-in-a-lifetime events anymore. In fact, the most extreme storms can hit Florida’s shores consecutive years in a row.
FLORIDA STATE

