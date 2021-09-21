Montevallo woman arrested on trafficking, other drug charges
MONTEVALLO – A Shelby County woman was arrested on multiple drug charges on Sept. 2. Shirley Halloran, 55, of Montevallo was arrested by the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force and charged with two counts of drug trafficking, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, two counts of distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.shelbycountyreporter.com
