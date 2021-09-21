CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

National Night Out in north Houston to feature food, fun and friendly tug of war between law enforcement

By Melanie Feuk, Staff writer, Melanie Feuk
Houston Chronicle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA friendly game of tug of war at a park may not strike an observer as all that remarkable, but the ones planned at Tom Wussow Park next month just might turn some heads. The Houston Police Department will take on the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, while U.S. Airforce recruits face U.S. Marine recruits, in a test of strength and endurance on Tuesday, Oct. 5, in north Houston.

