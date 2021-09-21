CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Coach: 2 Rutgers football players suspended following paintball gun arrest

By News 12 Staff
 7 days ago

Two Rutgers football players have been suspended from the team following their arrest stemming from an alleged incident with a paintball gun.

Cornerbacks Max Melton and Chris Long are facing aggravated assault and weapons charges for allegedly shooting three people with a paintball gun on Monday night.

The Rutgers University Police Department says that three students on the Livingston Campus in Piscataway reported that they were shot with paintballs discharged from a vehicle. The students suffered minor injuries and did not seek medical attention.

Melton and Long were released on their own recognizance and have a court date set for Nov. 4.

ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

