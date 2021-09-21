CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Byron Allen Among Bidders For Local TV Giant TEGNA

By Alex Weprin
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35DU9S_0c3bcNEl00

TEGNA , the local TV company with some 64 stations in 51 markets, confirmed Tuesday that it has received multiple acquisition proposals.

“Consistent with its fiduciary duty to TEGNA shareholders, the Board will carefully review and evaluate these proposals,” the company said in a statement.

The company did not provide any specifics on who the bidders are, but The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that private equity giant Apollo made a joint bid with Standard General, and that mogul Byron Allen and alternative investment firm Ares Management also submitted a joint bid.

Bloomberg reported Tuesday that the Allen-Ares bid was $23 per share, higher than Apollo’s $22 per share all-cash bid.

Allen and Apollo were previously circling TEGNA last year, however the company dropped sale plans in late March of 2020 due to the uncertainty of the novel coronavirus pandemic. That being said, the past year has been a surprisingly strong one for M&A in the local TV space. Gray Television acquired the former Quincy Media stations for $925 million in February, and in May Meredith Corp. announced a deal to sell its local TV stations to Gray for $2.7 billion.

Gray had to sell a handful of stations to satisfy regulators, and Allen bought 7 of those former Gray stations for $380 million as part of that divestiture.

Allen, a comedian turned media mogul (his company also owns The Weather Channel and a suite of cable channels), has been aggressively seeking acquisition targets in recent years.

“I’m close to the same age when Rupert Murdoch came here to America,” he told THR ‘s Seth Abramovitch last July . “He was in his 50s. I’m 59. What you see today will be 10,000 times bigger.”

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Former NBC, Showtime Marketing Chief Len Fogge Launches New Consulting Firm

Former NBC Entertainment and Showtime marketing chief Len Fogge has launched a new company, Len Fogge Consultants, targeted at working with media companies, consumer marketing organizations and ad agencies throughout the business. Based in both Los Angeles and New York, Fogge said the new shingle will focus on marketing structure and workflow design, creative brand building, product marketing, digital/social marketing and budgeting and financial management. “The incredible pace of change within entertainment and technology and how consumers respond requires exciting, new, innovative ideas,” Fogge said in a statement. “Len Fogge Consultants is dedicated to offering clients the kind of pioneering thinking –...
BUSINESS
tvtechnology.com

Byron Allen's Allen Media Group Completes $70M Acquisition of WJRT-TV From Gray

LOS ANGELES—Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, LLC (AMG) division Allen Media Broadcasting has completed its $70 million cash acquisition of broadcast television station WJRT-TV, the ABC affiliate for the Flint-Saginaw, Michigan, television market. With the closing of this purchase from Gray Television, Allen Media Broadcasting now owns and operates 32...
BUSINESS
Radio Business Report

Byron Allen Completes Purchase of a Meredith Spin

In May, RBR+TVBR correctly predicted that Allen Media Group would end up purchasing an ABC affiliate that Meredith Local Media had agreed to divest in order for it to complete its $2.825 billion sale to Gray Television. On Thursday (9/23), the group led by Byron Allen closed on its acquisition...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Byron Allen, Apollo Global In New Round Of Bids For Broadcaster Tegna

Broadcaster TEGNA confirmed Tuesday that it’s received what would be a new round of acquisition proposals. It didn’t say from whom but Byron Allen’s group is said to be bidding, along with Apollo Global Management and Standard General with an $8 billion offer Tegna, which was spun off from newspaper giant Gannett in 2015, had a raft of offers last spring that it rebuffed. This time around it is accepting bids for the company, which operates 64 television and two radio stations in 54 U.S. markets. Byron Allen, who has been snapping up broadcast stations and also went after Tegna previously, made...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Byron Allen
Person
Rupert Murdoch
bizjournals

Tegna says it is evaluating multiple acquisition offers

Tegna Inc. (NYSE: TGNA), the Tysons-based operator of dozens of U.S. television stations, said Tuesday it has recently received multiple acquisition proposals — a new round of overtures after offers last year were pulled as the Covid-19 pandemic was taking hold. According to reports, media mogul Byron Allen is teaming...
BUSINESS
tvtechnology.com

Tegna Receives Takeover Offers

TYSONS, Va.—Tegna has announced that the company has received takeover offers and said it is reviewing them. “Tegna today confirmed the company has recently received acquisition proposals,” the company said in a September 21, statement. “Consistent with its fiduciary duty to Tegna shareholders, the Board will carefully review and evaluate these proposals.”
BUSINESS
talesbuzz.com

Apollo, Standard General make $8B bid for Tegna TV stations: sources

Apollo Global Management teamed with Standard General on Monday to make a binding bid that topped $8 billion for local TV station owner Tegna, sources close to the matter said. Tegna — spun off from newspaper giant Gannett in 2015 as a separate, publicly traded company — operates 64 television...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tegna#Tv Stations#Board#Apollo#Standard General#Ares Management#Bloomberg#Allen Ares#M A#Gray Television#Quincy Media#May Meredith Corp#The Weather Channel#Thr
The Hollywood Reporter

Discovery CEO Promises “Shock and Awe” Streaming Strategy After WarnerMedia Merger Closes

David Zaslav touted to an investor conference a fast rollout to get to 200 million global subscribers within three years or so. Discovery is preparing as much as possible for the planned merger with AT&T’s WarnerMedia, CEO David Zaslav said Tuesday, highlighting that its success will depend on a “strong Warner Bros.,” which is key to attracting the “best talent” and content, and quickly rolling out the streaming strategy for the combined company.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Motley Fool

Why Shares of Tegna Jumped Almost 20% This Week

Shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) -- the media company previously known as Gannett -- have climbed nearly 20% so far this week as of Thursday afternoon. The move comes on rumors that the company is entertaining offers for a buyout. So what. The information from Dealreporter claims that not only is...
STOCKS
Radio Business Report

Gateway City Gains Access to Local NEXTGEN TV

Add St. Louis to the market roster of locales where ATSC 3.0-powered NEXTGEN TV is now available to those who have a television set capable of receiving the next-generation broadcast TV signals. The September 23 launch includes Sinclair Broadcast Group, Meredith Local Media, TEGNA and two Nexstar Media Group stations.
TV & VIDEOS
mediavillage.com

Byron Allen: Standing Up to the Storms of Change (VIDEO)

Byron Allen, Chairman and Founder of Entertainment Studios (and owner of a media empire that includes The Weather Channel), is being inducted into the Advancing Diversity Hall of Honors during Advancing Diversity Week and the Advancing Diversity Gen-Z Town Hall meeting September 20-23. Register free for the full event here.
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
The Hollywood Reporter

Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel Says “No” to Buying UTA

Ari Emanuel says that, despite CAA’s blockbuster acquisition of ICM, Endeavor isn’t necessarily looking to join the buying spree in the space. Interviewed by Kara Swisher at the Code Conference in Beverly Hills, the Endeavor CEO was asked directly whether he would pursue UTA in the wake of the CAA-ICM deal. “No, we don’t need it,” Emanuel replied. Asked about the CAA-ICM deal, Emanuel said: “I think what they bought basically was five incredible TV writers … They bought a very good book business and a very good soccer business out of Europe.” He also said that the deal “validated” Endeavor’s strategy when...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Endeavor to Buy Sports Gambling Firm OpenBet in Deal Valued at $1.2B

Endeavor Group Holdings is set to buy OpenBet, a sports betting company, for $1.2 billion. Endeavor will pay $1 billion in cash and $200 million in common stock to Scientific Games Corporation. The deal will complement Endeavor’s footprint in sports betting anchored by IMG Arena, which works with over 470 sportsbook brands worldwide to deliver official live streaming video and data feeds for around 45,000 sports events annually. The combination of OpenBet and IMG Arena aims to deliver official data and video streams, premium content, mobile products and betting technology solutions to sport leagues, federations and sportsbooks worldwide. “OpenBet marks a strategic addition...
GAMBLING
Deadline

SAG-AFTRA Says It “Will Carefully Scrutinize” CAA-ICM Partners Deal

After Deadline broke the news Monday that CAA said was acquiring ICM Partners in the first major Hollywood agency tie-up since the WMA-Endeavor deal in 2009, the bombshell news has began sinking in around the industry. One sector that will be interested are the Hollywood unions, and SAG-AFTRA became the first to react with a statement by National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland. “SAG-AFTRA welcomes any change that results in increased negotiating power for talent as they bargain individual deals with the multi-billion dollar corporations that produce content,” Crabtree-Ireland said in a statement. “We will carefully scrutinize this combination of two storied talent...
BUSINESS
Radio Business Report

VT Broadcaster Talk To Local TV On Marketron Troubles

As has been reported by Streamline Publishing’s Radio Ink, radio stations that are clients of Marketron have been impacted by a weekend incident that saw Russian hackers invade the ad scheduling software business, crippling operations. Among those impacted: Hall Communications. And, the stations’ Executive VP and Burlington, Vt., General Manager...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Theranos CEO wooed investors while lab director saw trouble

Fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes convinced media mogul Rupert Murdoch and other billionaires to invest in her biotechnology startup despite warnings its unconventional blood tests were dangerously unreliable, according to evidence presented Tuesday during her criminal trial.The revelations emerged during the eighth day of a high-profile trial revolving around allegations Holmes duped investors, customers and unwitting patients as CEO of Theranos a company she founded after dropping out of college in 2003 when she was 19. Holmes briefly became a Silicon Valley sensation while peddling the premise she had invented a breakthrough technology scan for an...
BUSINESS
Variety

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar Is Disappointed He Will Probably Lose His Job

Jason Kilar, currently CEO of WarnerMedia, admitted that he feels disappointed that he will likely be out of the job within a year. AT&T is in the midst of spinning off WarnerMedia to combine it with Discovery, a deal expected to close in mid-2022 pending regulatory approvals. Kilar has told staffers that he expects to stay at WarnerMedia at least through early 2022. Kilar, speaking at Vox Media’s Code Conference, said that the WarnerMedia CEO job “goes away once the [Discovery] transaction closes.” Asked if he was disappointed he won’t have the chance to continue leading the media conglomerate, Kilar responded, “I’m...
BUSINESS
IndieWire

Cutting the Cord? Here’s How to Sign Up for Direct TV Stream, Hulu Live, and Philo

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. If you’re looking for a streaming platform that offers live TV and DVR at an affordable price, and no annual contract, Direct TV Stream, Philo, and Hulu Live are a few of the best. Finding a streaming platform that meets your TV needs typically involves researching everything from pricing and channel lineup to promos that could save you money in the long run. To...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

‘We Own This City’: HBO Series Halts Production Due To Covid-19

Production on HBO’s upcoming limited series We Own This City has been temporarily suspended after a “Covid event” on-set, Details are not known. Filming has been underway in Baltimore, MD. “Production will be paused on We Own This City this week due to a COVID event and is scheduled to resume with the usual shooting cadence next week,” according to a statement provided to Deadline. The six-hour limited series from The Wire executive producers David Simon and George Pelecanos, is based on The Baltimore Sun reporter Justin Fenton’s book We Own This City: A True Story of Crime, Cops and Corruption. The...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy