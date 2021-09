CHICAGO (CBS) — An employee accused of stabbing a guest at a River North hotel earlier this month was set to appear in court on Monday. Joel Brown, 27, is charged with attempted murder in the Sept. 16 attack at the FOUND Hotel Chicago, 613 N. Wells St. A video recording from the hotel does not show the stabbing, but does show Brown getting aggressive and throwing luggage around. Witnesses said they saw him stab a guest after a fight over a room booking while he was working at the front desk. As CBS 2’s Jermont Terry reported at the time, a group traveled...

