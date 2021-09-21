CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk police need help finding a missing 73-year-old man

13News Now
13News Now
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Wilman McLaurin was last seen on September 17.

www.13newsnow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
13News Now

FOUND: Suffolk police locate missing 18-year-old

SUFFOLK, Va. — UPDATE: On Sept. 28, the Suffolk Police Department said they'd found Elizabeth Amos. She's safe, and the department thanked people for helping look for her. The Suffolk Police Department is asking for help in finding 18-year-old Elizabeth Amos. According to the police department, Amos was last seen...
SUFFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Crime & Safety
Norfolk, VA
Crime & Safety
City
Norfolk, VA
13News Now

Teen recovering after being hit by car in Norfolk

A teenager is recovering after being hit by a car in Norfolk on Monday morning. Norfolk Police say the accident happened around 7:40 a.m. in the 700 block of West Little Creek Road. Based on a preliminary investigation, police say the teen was hit by the car while trying to cross the street.
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Riverview#Colonial Place
13News Now

Two separate shootings in Portsmouth leave two dead, one injured

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating two unrelated shooting incidents that happened early Sunday morning. One of these left two men dead. Portsmouth police said the fatal shooting happened at 2:47 a.m. near the intersection of Randolph Street and Lansing Avenue. They responded for a report of a two vehicle crash.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
13News Now

"Bullied for far too long" | Portsmouth high school student faces multiple charges for social media threats

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department has filed multiple charges against a high school student who allegedly posted a social media threat. On September 22, law enforcement received information about the threat, directed at Manor High School. The student posted on their social media that they would "show up to the school and start shooting" and that they had been "bullied for far too long."
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Man jumps from balcony to escape house fire in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man is unhurt after he had to jump from a second-story balcony to escape a house fire in Chesapeake on Thursday afternoon. The Chesapeake Fire Department said it was called to the 1000 block of Woodsmans Reach in the Greenbrier section of the city shortly after 3:30 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find the two-story home engulfed in flames.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
13News Now

One man shot on Lincoln Avenue in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person Thursday night. Officers responded to the 1000 block of Lincoln Ave. around 10:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Officials...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Crews battle house fire on Philpotts Road in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Crews are investigating a fire that broke out late Wednesday night by Tidewater Drive. Dispatch said they got a call Wednesday, Sept. 23 just after 11 p.m. about a house fire that happened in 800 block of Philpotts Road. A spokesperson for the Norfolk Fire-Rescue said when...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Norfolk local news

 https://www.13newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy