Norfolk police need help finding a missing 73-year-old man

SUFFOLK, Va. — UPDATE: On Sept. 28, the Suffolk Police Department said they'd found Elizabeth Amos. She's safe, and the department thanked people for helping look for her. The Suffolk Police Department is asking for help in finding 18-year-old Elizabeth Amos. According to the police department, Amos was last seen...
Emergency crews are looking for a missing 70-year-old diver who was last seen on the Chickahominy River. The Coast Guard Sector Virginia Watchstanders said they received a report from James City County dispatch on September 28 just before 6:45 p.m. about a man who disappeared after diving with some friends.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are now searching for a juvenile suspect following a barricade situation Tuesday afternoon. A tweet from the department said there was a heavy police presence at a barricade situation in the 5800 block of East Hastings Arch. A few hours later, around 9...
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Detectives are investigating an overnight crash that killed two people in Portsmouth. The Portsmouth Police Department said it was called Wednesday around 1:47 a.m. about two vehicles that crashed at the intersection of George Washington Highway and Effingham Street. When officers arrived at the scene they found...
A teenager is recovering after being hit by a car in Norfolk on Monday morning. Norfolk Police say the accident happened around 7:40 a.m. in the 700 block of West Little Creek Road. Based on a preliminary investigation, police say the teen was hit by the car while trying to cross the street.
HAMPTON, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from August 2021. It's about time to "kick" it: the Hampton Police Division will face off against teams from the Newport News Police and Fire Departments in a kickball tournament this weekend. In a social media teaser, the Hampton...
HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is trying to identify a suspect in a stabbing that left a woman injured. At 11:41 p.m. on Sept. 26, police got a call that there had been a stabbing in the 600 block of Michigan Drive. Before police got to the scene,...
HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating the cause of a shooting that left one person dead on September 26. Law enforcement received the call at 12:48 p.m. and responded to the first block of Triple Crown Court. When they arrived, they found a man who had died...
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department is responding to reports of a shooting on 700 E. Virginia Beach Boulevard, according to dispatch. Someone called authorities around 9:25 p.m. Saturday night. 13NewsNow Angelique Arintok is on the scene and reports police activity in the area near the Shop 'N Go....
NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk Police Department responded to the scene of a shooting in the early hours of September 26 that left two people dead and one person with serious injuries. The Norfolk Police Department received the call at 3:27 a.m., according to a tweet. They responded to the...
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating two unrelated shooting incidents that happened early Sunday morning. One of these left two men dead. Portsmouth police said the fatal shooting happened at 2:47 a.m. near the intersection of Randolph Street and Lansing Avenue. They responded for a report of a two vehicle crash.
YORK COUNTY, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video originally aired September 22, 2021. A Hampton man who fled a hit-and-run crash on Interstate 64 in York County has been arrested and is facing numerous charges out of multiple jurisdictions. Virginia State Police say the single-vehicle accident happened around 1:22...
WINDSOR, Va. — A man was shot at a Safco Products warehouse in Windsor on Thursday afternoon, officials say. The Isle of Wight Sheriff's Office said they, along with the Town of Windsor Police, responded to 12400 Safco Way around 2:20 p.m. for reports of a shooting. When they arrived,...
JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from Sept. 10, 2021. Police are looking for a group of men they believe attacked two others at Busch Gardens Williamsburg on September 22. The James City County Police Department said its officers went to the area...
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department has filed multiple charges against a high school student who allegedly posted a social media threat. On September 22, law enforcement received information about the threat, directed at Manor High School. The student posted on their social media that they would "show up to the school and start shooting" and that they had been "bullied for far too long."
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man is unhurt after he had to jump from a second-story balcony to escape a house fire in Chesapeake on Thursday afternoon. The Chesapeake Fire Department said it was called to the 1000 block of Woodsmans Reach in the Greenbrier section of the city shortly after 3:30 p.m. Firefighters arrived to find the two-story home engulfed in flames.
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person Thursday night. Officers responded to the 1000 block of Lincoln Ave. around 10:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Officials...
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Four co-defendants in the March 26th Oceanfront shooting listened and watched hours of evidence inside a Virginia Beach courtroom on Thursday. Three separate shootings happened at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on March 26th and left several people injured, but prosecutors only focused on the first shooting on 20th Street and Atlantic Avenue.
NORFOLK, Va. — Crews are investigating a fire that broke out late Wednesday night by Tidewater Drive. Dispatch said they got a call Wednesday, Sept. 23 just after 11 p.m. about a house fire that happened in 800 block of Philpotts Road. A spokesperson for the Norfolk Fire-Rescue said when...
