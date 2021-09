ARIA, a restaurant on the second floor of St Kate—The Art Hotel is a place to meet friends, unwind or have a celebration while enjoying the urban vibes of art and culture. The dining room is sleek and modern, yet relaxed and comfortable. The warm wood and lighting, eye catching art on the walls and the cookbooks that line the shelves give you the feel of relaxing in your favorite comfortable chair while the aroma of dinner is on the stove—but turn your head and look out the window and you get that night on the town glam.

