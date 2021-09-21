CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

President Best says UCM outlook is ‘Mule Strong’ with successes that include enrollment increase

warrensburgstarjournal.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARRENSBURG — Announcing that the University of Central Missouri was the only institution out of 47 colleges and universities from Missouri and our region to experience enrollment gains this fall across three segments - first-time freshmen, transfer and international students - President Roger Best affirmed that the university has much to be proud of when he presented his 2021 State of the University Address.

www.warrensburgstarjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
warrensburgstarjournal.com

Best emphasizes enrollment, student success in State of the University

WARRENSBURG — University of Central Missouri President Roger Best delivered his fourth State of the University address Thursday, Sept. 16, in the W. C. Morris Science Building. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you...
INDIANA STATE
foxnebraska.com

UNK reports increase in freshman enrollment for fall semester

KEARNEY, Neb. — The University of Nebraska at Kearney reported an increase in student enrollment this fall semester. Full-time freshmen enrollment increased 16% this semester and out-of-state freshmen enrollment increased 70%. UNK Vice Chancellor for Enrollment Management and Marketing Kelly Bartling said one reason there are more out-of-state students is...
KEARNEY, NE
sdstate.edu

Graduate school, strong retention help drive SDSU’s enrollment increase

Figures released today by the South Dakota Board of Regents show enrollment at South Dakota State University to be 11,465 students, an increase of 60 students from last year’s numbers. Graduate student enrollment increased by more than 200 students, and retention of first- to second-year students remains high at 80%.
BROOKINGS, SD
Lincoln Journal Star

Editorial, 9/17: NU enrollment trends highlight both successes and challenges

With the COVID-19 pandemic throwing the entire world into flux in 2020 and beyond, drawing too many conclusions about the University of Nebraska’s enrollment figures would be a challenge. Yes, the university saw a decline of about 2% over last year, with NU President Ted Carter attributing that to being...
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
stthom.edu

New Centralized Graduate Admissions Team Sees 47% Increase in Enrolled Students

UST celebrates a phenomenal upward trend. Graduate admissions to the University of St. Thomas-Houston are up 47% over last year for a total of 363 graduate students versus 247. Assistant Vice President for Graduate Enrollment and Enrollment Marketing Chris Zeglin attributes this success to a change in leadership, focus on...
HOUSTON, TX
Brookings Register

S.D. State reports enrollment increase

BROOKINGS – Figures released Friday by the South Dakota Board of Regents show enrollment at South Dakota State University to be 11,465 students, an increase of 60 students from last year’s numbers. Graduate student enrollment increased by more than 200 students, and retention of first- to second-year students remains high at 80%.
COLLEGES
warrensburgstarjournal.com

Last 50 years: UCM exhibit on display through December

WARRENSBURG — A display of artifacts and memorabilia from the last 50 years is currently on display at the McClure Archives and University Museum. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to...
MUSEUMS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucm#Legislature
warrensburgstarjournal.com

Speak Out grant awarded to UCM

WARRENSBURG — Parkinson Voice Project, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has named the University of Central Missouri Welch-Schmidt Center for Communication Disorders as a recipient of its 2021 at parkinsonvoiceproject.org/GrantProgram. Grant recipients include hospitals, university speech therapy clinics, private practices, and nonprofit organizations. Each clinic receives therapy supplies and free training...
CHARITIES
warrensburgstarjournal.com

No. 1 Washburn volleyball too much for No. 7 UCM

WARRENSBURG — No. 7 Central Missouri volleyball couldn’t consistently pace No. 1 Washburn on Saturday, Sept. 25 at the UCM Multipurpose Building. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you will need to either log...
VOLLEYBALL
warrensburgstarjournal.com

Three area schools participate in Gans Creek Classic

Warrensburg, Knob Noster and Holden ran the Gans Crek Classic on Saturday, Sept. 25, at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course in Columbia. In total, 44 runners from Johnson County competed. …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
SPORTS
RiverBender.com

Jessica Ulrich Named SIUE Director Of Counseling Services

EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Jeffrey Waple, PhD, has named Jessica Ulrich, LCSW, as director of Counseling Services. Ulrich assumed her new responsibilities on Monday, Sept. 27 “Jessica Ulrich is a longtime, committed member of our Division of Student Affairs who has a proven history of supporting and contributing to the growth of our Counseling Services unit,” said Waple. “I appreciate her dedication to SIUE Continue Reading
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Google
amazingmadison.com

DSU reports enrollment increase for Fall 2021

Student enrollment at Dakota State University in Madison is up this fall, to 3,219 students. This is a just more than one-percent increase in headcount, compared to Fall 2020 enrollment. On-campus only student numbers are 1,287, and internet only student numbers increased by 1.55% for undergraduate students. DSU President José-Marie...
MADISON, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy