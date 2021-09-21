President Best says UCM outlook is ‘Mule Strong’ with successes that include enrollment increase
WARRENSBURG — Announcing that the University of Central Missouri was the only institution out of 47 colleges and universities from Missouri and our region to experience enrollment gains this fall across three segments - first-time freshmen, transfer and international students - President Roger Best affirmed that the university has much to be proud of when he presented his 2021 State of the University Address.www.warrensburgstarjournal.com
