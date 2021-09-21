Five events to check out: Comedy, concerts and a cleanup

Dolce Vita Wellness & Medical Spa will officially open its doors to the public at its newest located in the Village at Rancharrah. Set within the iconic destination of Bill Harrah’s Rancharrah, the full-service, luxury spa destination offers a unique range of med spa, day spa, and wellness treatments. Surrounded by nature with panoramic mountain views nestled against the beauty of the lake, visitors are enticed to a new kind of spa escape to restore balance, nourish the body, refresh the skin, and increase overall wellbeing. To commemorate the newest opening at the village, Dolce Vita Wellness & Medical Spa will host a grand opening celebration with live music, refreshments, tours of the spa with demos and consultations, raffle prizes, exclusive, one-day only offers, and more.

RENO, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO