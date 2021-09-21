CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sparks, NV

Five events to check out: Comedy, concerts and a cleanup

By ThisIsReno
This Is Reno
This Is Reno
 7 days ago
Event season in northern Nevada continues, this weekend with the Street Vibrations Fall Rally and the Candy Dance in Genoa. If you’re keeping your social circle smaller than a crowd of a few thousand, here are five events to check out. Be sure to check with venues and event organizers...

EVENT: Books Unite Us, Censorship Divides Us (sponsored)

Did you know Dr. Seuss’ bookThe Loraxwas banned for promoting environmentalism and socialism? Test your knowledge of this and other controversial books in a fun trivia night at the Wilbur May Museum. The evening will include five fast-paced rounds with questions on famous first lines, movie adaptations, and other trivia as part of Banned Books Week.
Dolce Vita Wellness & Medical Spa, Village at Rancharrah’s newest destination, announces grand opening celebration (sponsored)

Dolce Vita Wellness & Medical Spa will officially open its doors to the public at its newest located in the Village at Rancharrah. Set within the iconic destination of Bill Harrah’s Rancharrah, the full-service, luxury spa destination offers a unique range of med spa, day spa, and wellness treatments. Surrounded by nature with panoramic mountain views nestled against the beauty of the lake, visitors are enticed to a new kind of spa escape to restore balance, nourish the body, refresh the skin, and increase overall wellbeing. To commemorate the newest opening at the village, Dolce Vita Wellness & Medical Spa will host a grand opening celebration with live music, refreshments, tours of the spa with demos and consultations, raffle prizes, exclusive, one-day only offers, and more.
Comedy films screened at local film festival (photos)

The Film Festival Circuit came to Reno on Sunday and presented the Reno Comedy Film Festival at Reno Little Theater. The festival featured short comedy submissions from independent filmmakers. It was the second time the festival has been held in Reno. The event has also been held in Houston and...
Video, Photos: Fiesta on Wells returns

Thousands of people attended the Fiesta on Wells yesterday. It was the first time back for the event since the pandemic. Mario DelaRosa, director of Latino Arte and Culture, organizes the annual event. “More than a decade or so ago, some Latino business owners from Wells started this celebration to...
Jazz returns to schools… with challenges (commentary)

Students are back in school for in-person learning and the music programs have restarted. The Reno Jazz Orchestra (RJO), in response, has restarted our in-person jazz education programs led by Nichole Heglund, our education coordinator. Heglund has a new job with the Washoe County School District as an instructional coach...
New bar-arcade to open in downtown Reno

Playfield ’76 takes over the old Imperial Bar & Lounge space. The long-awaited Playfield ’76 opens Sept. 21 in the old Imperial Bar & Lounge space in downtown Reno. Offering more than great food and drinks, the bar/arcade has created an experience for the Peter Pan in all of us.
Events for Hispanic Heritage Month 2021 in Reno

This story was originally published by Noticiero Móvil. This Hispanic Heritage Month we celebrate the contribution of Latino communities to the culture of the United States. From September 15 to October 15, we invite you to celebrate with us through various activities especially focused on many traditions brought to the U.S. from Latin America.
Reno Phil to require proof of full vaccination and masks to attend upcoming indoor concerts at the Pioneer Center (sponsored)

The Reno Phil will require proof of full vaccination for all audience members, staff and artists at Reno Phil presented concerts at the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts beginning October 1, 2021. The Reno Phil will also follow the guidelines of the Washoe County Health District, which currently requires masks to be worn indoors.
Five events to check out: From high-flying to low-key

Great Reno Balloon Race: done. Next up is the Stihl National Championship Air Races and Air Show in Stead, which kicks off Wednesday and continues through Sunday. If you’re in the mood for a difference scene, here are five events to tickle your fancy. Please be sure to confirm event...
PHOTOS: Chefs battle for top paella honors

Battle Born Beer hosted the Reno Paella Cookoff on Sunday with a sold-out attendance. The event pitted 10 paella cooks against one another in a judged competition to see whose creation would come out on top. Chef Giuseppe Zappala and Nico from Team Bella Italia, a south Reno Italian restaurant,...
Reno’s newest gaming restaurant and bar: OSW Social House

Another gaming bar and restaurant? It may not be what you think Reno needed, but the way Old Southwest Social House has done it—let’s just say, we’re fans. Opened in the Village Shopping Center on California Avenue, the former home of Truckee River Bar & Grill is offering a modern and more culinary-focused spot for gaming in Reno.
Changes coming to Musician Rehearsal Center

The 2008 Great Recession got Bill Woody thinking of his next venture. Having spent many years in the music industry, he came upon a business model that appealed to him very much. After doing his research and studying the idea he decided to take the leap and move to Reno to build and open MRC, the Musician Rehearsal Center.
PHOTOS: Glow Show, Dawn Patrol at Reno Ballon Races

The Great Reno Balloon Race continues through Sunday morning at Rancho San Rafael Regional Park. Here are photos from Saturday morning’s event, which included the popular Glow Show and Dawn Patrol. Ty O'Neil Photojournalist. Ty O’Neil is a lifelong student of anthropology with two degrees in the arts. He is...
PHOTOS: 9/11 Week of Remembrance exhibit on display at UNR

Over the next week a series of origami crane installations will be placed throughout the University of Nevada, Reno campus to honor the lives of those who died during the September 11 terrorist attacks. The first installation went up in the shape of two towers in the Welcome Center of the first floor of Joe Crowley Student Union. Additional strings of cranes will be strung throughout the campus in the coming days.
