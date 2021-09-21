CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

US sues to stop deal between American Airlines and JetBlue

By Associated Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Justice Department and officials in six states have filed a lawsuit to block a partnership formed by American Airlines and JetBlue, claiming that it will reduce competition and lead to higher fares. The Justice Department said Tuesday that the agreement will eliminate important competition in New York and Boston...

KRMG

Two men charged in lost luggage scheme against US airlines

NEW YORK — Two men have been charged after allegedly scamming major U.S. airlines out of $300,000 in a lost luggage scheme, according to court documents. Donmonick Martin and Pernell Anthony Jones Jr., both of Louisiana, are accused of running the scam. Jones allegedly submitted over 180 phony lost luggage claims, the documents said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Boston Globe

American Airlines and JetBlue face antitrust lawsuit over alliance

The Justice Department said their partnership amounted to a merger in the New York and Boston markets and reduced competition more widely. The Justice Department filed an antitrust suit Tuesday against American Airlines and JetBlue, saying a growing alliance between the two carriers had created a “de facto merger” in the New York and Boston markets, reducing competition and hurting consumers.
BOSTON, MA
simpleflying.com

US DOJ Challenges American-JetBlue Northeast Alliance

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) has formally filed a lawsuit against American Airlines and JetBlue over the Northeast Alliance (NEA). The bizarre lawsuit alleges antitrust violations over the two airlines consolidating operations under a Department of Transporation (DOT)-approved partnership. The government claims that the alliance will lead to reduced competition, counteracting competitive forces that have led to lower fares and higher quality services.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketWatch

American Airlines says DOJ complaint about JetBlue alliance is 'without merit'

American Airlines Group Inc. said Wednesday that it believes the U.S. Department of Justice's lawsuit, which alleges the air carrier's Northeast Alliance arrangement with JetBlue Airways Corp. violates antitrust laws, is "without merit." American said it will "defend itself vigorously." Shares of both American and JetBlue rose 0.8% in Wednesday's premarket. On Tuesday, American's stock fell 2.8% and JetBlue shares shed 4.8%, while the U.S. Global Jets ETF fell 1.0% and the S&P 500 slipped 0.1%, after the DOJ filed the lawsuit, saying the alliance threatens competition and would lead to higher fares. Separately, American said the U.S. Department of Transportation published a clarification notice relating to the agreement reached with American and JetBlue in January, saying the agreement remains in force during the DOJ action, and that the DOT intends to defer to the DOJ to resolve the antitrust concerns.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TravelPulse

The Best and Worst US Airlines for Luggage Damage Revealed

A new report by LuggageHero found the best and worst airlines for damaged or missing luggage this year. Using data from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Mishandled Baggage in Air Travel Consumer Reports for the first six months of 2021, the report found that 692,884 pieces of luggage had been lost or mishandled. This number comes out of the 160 million bags that were checked in the same period.
LIFESTYLE
spectrumlocalnews.com

US to resume enforcement of unlawful bird deaths by industry

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Biden administration said Wednesday it will draft rules to govern the killing of wild birds by industry and resume enforcement actions against companies responsible for deaths that could have been prevented, a longstanding practice that ended under President Donald Trump. The move came as North...
ANIMALS
USA TODAY

Snail mail slowdown

A man who shot and killed 5 people at a Maryland newspaper was sentenced. And a ghost town was uncovered in Utah after over 60 years. It's Tuesday's news.
INDUSTRY
The Independent

Feds aim to reduce lines of planes waiting to take off

Federal officials plan to roll out software at 27 large U.S. airports that they hope will eliminate long lines of planes waiting to take off while also slightly reducing fuel consumption.It won't happen soon. A Federal Aviation Administration official said Tuesday that the software should be working in Phoenix early next year but take 10 years to reach all the targeted airports.The software calculates exactly when planes should push back from the terminal gate so they don't waste time idling in lines on taxiways before taking off.NASA developed the software and has tested it since 2017 at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina The fuel savings are modest, however. The FAA said it expects the software to save more than 7 million gallons of fuel and reduce carbon emissions by 75,000 tons per year.U.S. passenger airlines burned more than 18 billion gallons of fuel in 2019, according to the Transportation Department. Airplanes are a small but growing source of climate-changing carbon emissions.The FAA said the software is part of a bigger investment in managing the flow of traffic at major airports. The agency posted animation showing how the software is designed to work.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Independent

United Airlines to axe hundreds of unvaccinated staff

United Airlines is set to lay off hundreds of employees who have refused to get vaccinated against Covid-19.The carrier announced that roughly 600 members of staff would be axed after failing to comply with the company’s mandatory vaccination policy.This number does not include the 3 per cent who filed for exemption on religious or medical grounds. According to United, 99 per cent of its workforce presented proof of vaccination prior to the deadline.Those who have failed to prove their vaccinated status or have not put forward a valid exemption claim will have one last chance to fall into line, according...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Toni Koraza

Experts Warn of Florida's Upcoming Crisis

Florida is somehow the best and the worst of America. Between tropical storms, clear-day floods, and wildfires, life in the Sunshine State is fantastic. However, the “between” time is shrinking. Extreme events are becoming more common. The once in a 100-years storm are not once-in-a-lifetime events anymore. In fact, the most extreme storms can hit Florida’s shores consecutive years in a row.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Lawsuit Challenges Florida’s Gambling Agreement With Seminole Tribe

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – A group of South Florida businessmen sued the federal government Monday in hopes of overturning a gambling agreement Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed with the Seminole Tribe. The suit filed against the Department of the Interior in federal court in Washington, D.C. claims the agreement illegally expands gambling in Florida. Among the plaintiffs are developer Armando Codina and car dealer Norman Braman. The department approved the deal in August. It allows the Seminole Tribe to operate sports betting and add roulette and craps to its seven Florida casinos, with the state potentially receiving $20 billion over the next 30 years. But the lawsuit claims that the state constitution requires voters approve an expansion of gambling. The state Legislature approved the deal in May. It is the second suit filed challenging the gambling compact. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
FLORIDA STATE

