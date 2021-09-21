CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ViacomCBS Bundles Up Paramount Plus, Showtime for 38% Price Discount

By Todd Spangler
Variety
Variety
ViacomCBS is dangling a deal for its two premiere subscription services — offering up to 38% off for new customers who take both Paramount Plus and Showtime .

In what the company says is a limited-time promo, it’s offering Showtime and the ad-supported Paramount Plus Essential plan together for $9.99/month. Showtime with the ad-free Paramount Plus Premium plan are available for a $12.99/month bundle. Purchased separately, Showtime is $10.99/month; Paramount Plus with ads is $4.99/month; and Paramount Plus without ads is $9.99/month.

The bundle offers expire Oct. 20, 2021, and is available only in the U.S., according to the media company. Users will need to access and watch programming on each of the respective services’ apps and websites.

It’s designed to provide an immediate lift to ViacomCBS’s streaming subscriber numbers and capture market share. The Showtime/Paramount Plus combo looks different from others, such as the Disney Bundle (Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus), which is available as a standing offer.

The entry-level Paramount Plus Essential includes NFL games and more than 2,000 soccer matches each year, with on-demand entertainment options spanning the full suite of current and upcoming shows and movies, as well as breaking news through CBSN, but it lacks access to livestreams of local CBS affiliates. Paramount Plus Premium provides support for 4K, HDR and Dolby Vision and mobile downloads; an expanded live sports lineup; and live streams of CBS affiliates in over 200 markets across the U.S.

Users can sign up for the bundle directly from the service’s respective websites, on Paramount Plus (at this link ) and Showtime (at this link ).

Last summer, ViacomCBS and Apple teamed up for a similar price-discounted bundle (of Showtime and CBS All Access, the predecessor to Paramount Plus). But that offer expired in January 2021.

Pictured above (l. to r.): Paul Giamatti and Damian Lewis in Showtime’s “Billions”; Sonequa Martin-Green in Paramount Plus’ “Star Trek: Discovery”

Variety

Variety

Community Policy