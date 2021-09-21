Sibanye-Stillwater to Invest US $490 Million to Advance Rhyolite Ridge to Production
Ioneer Ltd (“ioneer” or the “Company”) (ASX: INR) is pleased to announce that the Company has reached an agreement to establish a joint venture (the “Joint Venture”) with Sibanye Stillwater Limited (“Sibanye-Stillwater”) to develop the flagship Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project located in Nevada, USA (the “Project”). Under the terms of the agreement, Sibanye-Stillwater will contribute US$490 million for a 50% interest in the Joint Venture, with ioneer to maintain a 50% interest and retain operatorship. ioneer has also agreed to provide Sibanye-Stillwater with an option to participate in 50% of the North Basin1, upon the election of Sibanye-Stillwater to contribute up to an additional US$50 million, subject to certain terms and conditions.www.nevadabusiness.com
