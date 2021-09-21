CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beckley, WV

Rising Cardinals sculpture to be unveiled in Beckley on Sunday

By Gailyn Markham
Lootpress
Lootpress
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nVR9U_0c3baf0900

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – On Tuesday, Mayor Rob Rappold announced that the Rising Cardinals Sculpture at the new plaza on the corner of Heber and Neville Street will be unveiled on Sunday, September 26 at 2:00 p.m.

The cardinal sculpture was designed and built by sculptor Jamie Lester and engineer Jeff Edwards. The plaza was designed by Sam Rich of Thrasher Engineering and constructed by the City’s Public Works Department with landscaping by Green River Landscaping.

“We are excited to finally unveil the sculpture and complete the plaza,” said Mayor Rappold. “Thanks to Jamie, Jeff, Sam, Public Works and all those involved with the sculpture and the plaza. This one-of-a-kind public art asset is unique to our community and it will become a special place to take photos with public art, plus add another mini-park to downtown.”

The Public is invited to attend the unveiling.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Britney Spears case back in court with dad's role on the line

LOS ANGELES, Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Britney Spears case returns to court on Wednesday after a summer of surprise turns, shocking allegations, an engagement and mounting expectations that the 13-year-old legal arrangement that controls the singer's life will soon end. After years of glacial progress, the past two months...
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

North Korea says hypersonic missile made 1st test flight

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea said Wednesday that it successfully tested a new hypersonic missile it implied was being developed as nuclear capable, as it continues to expand its military capabilities and pressure Washington and Seoul over long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons. The missile test early Tuesday...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beckley, WV
Government
City
Beckley, WV
The Associated Press

Fighting wave of misinfo, YouTube bans false vaccine claims

YouTube is wiping vaccine misinformation and conspiracy theories from its popular video-sharing platform. The ban on vaccine misinformation, announced in a blog post on Wednesday, comes as countries around the world continue to offer free immunizations for COVID-19 to a somewhat hesitant public. Public health officials have struggled to push back against a steady current of online misinformation about the COVID-19 shot since development of the immunization first got underway last year.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Works Department#Cardinals#Public Art#The Cardinal#Thrasher Engineering#Green River Landscaping
The Hill

NBA announces it will withhold pay of unvaccinated players

The NBA announced on Wednesday that it will withhold pay for unvaccinated players who miss games this season. “Any player who elects not to comply with local vaccination mandates will not be paid for games that he misses,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement. The withholding of pay...
NBA
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
645K+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy