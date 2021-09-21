Rising Cardinals sculpture to be unveiled in Beckley on Sunday

BECKLEY, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – On Tuesday, Mayor Rob Rappold announced that the Rising Cardinals Sculpture at the new plaza on the corner of Heber and Neville Street will be unveiled on Sunday, September 26 at 2:00 p.m.

The cardinal sculpture was designed and built by sculptor Jamie Lester and engineer Jeff Edwards. The plaza was designed by Sam Rich of Thrasher Engineering and constructed by the City’s Public Works Department with landscaping by Green River Landscaping.

“We are excited to finally unveil the sculpture and complete the plaza,” said Mayor Rappold. “Thanks to Jamie, Jeff, Sam, Public Works and all those involved with the sculpture and the plaza. This one-of-a-kind public art asset is unique to our community and it will become a special place to take photos with public art, plus add another mini-park to downtown.”

The Public is invited to attend the unveiling.