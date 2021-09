CHADRON – Chadron State College’s will host Devin C. Hughes, a training and development expert, Oct. 4-7 for a series of presentations. On Wednesday, Oct. 6, Hughes will speak to the public about Diversity and Inclusion at 7 p.m. in the Mari Sandoz High Plains Heritage Center. The event is free and open to the public. Hughes’ appearance s is sponsored by Project Strive, Student Senate, RLA, and the Diversity Committee.

