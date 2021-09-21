Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo as Florida Surgeon General

Did you know that thousands of Haitians continue to flood our U.S. Southern Border and also right here in Florida?. Governor Ron DeSantis earlier last week expressed his concerns over the border-crisis in a news briefing. “They’ve made over 2,000 apprehensions, over 100 felony arrests, and they say that almost 70 percent of everybody that they have interdicted said their ultimate destination was the state of Florida.”

IMMIGRATION ・ 8 DAYS AGO