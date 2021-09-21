Here’s Why Kyle Richards’ Husband Might Not Be Able to Handle Her New Movie Halloween Kills

Viewers of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills can’t help but notice that cast favorite Kyle Richards just keeps looking better and better. Now, the 52-year-old mom-of-four—who is never hush-hush regarding her favorite aesthetic treatments of choice—is letting the world in on her latest glowing-skin secret via her partnership with SmoothGlo laser. The new treatment promises to improve skin tone, texture and volume in three-to-four treatments, all with minimal downtime, and, according to Richards, even her husband, Mauricio, wanted to know what she was doing.
Comments / 0