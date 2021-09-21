Here’s Why Kyle Richards’ Husband Might Not Be Able to Handle Her New Movie Halloween Kills

As we prepare for the arrival of Halloween Kills, now premiering in theaters and streaming on Peacock on Friday, October 15th, two new TV spots have arrived featuring new bits of footage and showing off a fan-favorite character's return. Fans of the original 1978 John Carpenter film will almost certainly recognize the name Lindsey Wallace and not only will the Wallace character return for Halloween Kills but the original actress, Kyle Richards who would go on to appear in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, will be playing her again. Now these new TV spots noticed by Dread Central heavily feature Richards as Wallace. Check them out below!

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO