Movies

Here’s Why Kyle Richards’ Husband Might Not Be Able to Handle Her New Movie Halloween Kills

 8 days ago

We all know Kyle Richards can survive any fight or drama on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but will the former child star make it through another Halloween movie?

enstarz.com

‘RHOBH’ Erika Jayne 'Looking Forward' To Face Off Kyle Richards After Shocking Backstabbing Situation In Their Reunion

In a new episode of the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," Erika Jayne claimed she is "looking forward" to slamming Kyle Richards for the show's big reunion. Despite the two having a years-long friendship, a source from Daily Mail said that the 50-year-old tv personality was not happy with how Richards was talking about her legal woes behind her back on the show.
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

Lisa Rinna Reacts to Garcelle Beauvais' Comments About the RHOBH Cast in the Press

In the September 15 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle Richards confronted Garcelle Beauvais about some comments she made during a recent interview. Back in January, Garcelle and her fellow co-hosts of The Real appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where guest host Mario Lopez asked her about her experience on RHOBH.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kyle Richards Leads Fierce Face-Off With Michael Myers In Final ‘Halloween Kills’ Trailer — Watch

Kyle Richards returns to the ‘Halloween’ franchise after 43 years and in this final trailer for the newest sequel, she’s seen leading a battle against Michael Myers. Kyle Richards may fight with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars like Lisa Vanderpump and Dorit Kemsley on TV, but in this final trailer for Halloween Kills, she’s fighting against a much more terrifying villain — Michael Myers.
MOVIES
Person
Kyle Richards
newbeauty.com

The In-Office Treatment Kyle Richards Says ‘Makes Her Look Her Best’

Viewers of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills can’t help but notice that cast favorite Kyle Richards just keeps looking better and better. Now, the 52-year-old mom-of-four—who is never hush-hush regarding her favorite aesthetic treatments of choice—is letting the world in on her latest glowing-skin secret via her partnership with SmoothGlo laser. The new treatment promises to improve skin tone, texture and volume in three-to-four treatments, all with minimal downtime, and, according to Richards, even her husband, Mauricio, wanted to know what she was doing.
CELEBRITIES
#Halloween Kills#Drama
CinemaBlend

Halloween Kills’ Jamie Lee Curtis Praises Kyle Richards’ Performance With Sweet Tribute

With the fall season upon us, the time has come for scary movies ahead of the celebration of Halloween. Horror fans will be treated to the long-awaited release of David Gordon Green’s Halloween Kills this October, after it was delayed a full year. Jamie Lee Curtis has been hyping up the movie’s release, and recently praised Kyle Richards’ performance with a sweet tribute.
MOVIES
bloody-disgusting.com

Kyle Richards is Back as Lindsey Wallace in Latest ‘Halloween Kills’ TV Spots [Video]

Halloween Kills has been on the horizon forever and we’ve been covering it extensively for 3 years now, but I just caught a TV spot for the movie last night and honestly it was the first time it actually felt real. We’re one month away from the return of Michael Myers. That’s pretty awesome. In any event, we’re also one month away from the return of Lindsey Wallace!
TV & VIDEOS
Page Six

Jamie Lee Curtis: Kyle Richards cared for ‘s–t head’ kids on ‘Halloween Kills’ set

Jamie Lee Curtis got nostalgic while praising Kyle Richards for her role in the upcoming “Halloween Kills” movie. Curtis, who starred alongside Richards in the original 1978 ”Halloween” thriller and will join her again onscreen for the upcoming film installment, posted a photo of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star acting on set with a sweet message.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Halloween Kills TV Spots Highlight Lindsey Wallace's Return

As we prepare for the arrival of Halloween Kills, now premiering in theaters and streaming on Peacock on Friday, October 15th, two new TV spots have arrived featuring new bits of footage and showing off a fan-favorite character's return. Fans of the original 1978 John Carpenter film will almost certainly recognize the name Lindsey Wallace and not only will the Wallace character return for Halloween Kills but the original actress, Kyle Richards who would go on to appear in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, will be playing her again. Now these new TV spots noticed by Dread Central heavily feature Richards as Wallace. Check them out below!
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Halloween Kills Producer Hated This Twist In The 2018 Movie

Halloween Kills producer Ryan Freimann opened up in a recent interview with CBR about how he fought to remove the doctor plot twist in the franchise’s 2018 film. Halloween, follows the life of serial killer Michael Myers over the years. In the film’s 2018 reboot Myers escapes the institution he was locked up due to a bus transfer gone awry. Following his get away, he returns to Haddonfield, where he is originally from, to kill his sister Laurie Strode.
MOVIES
Radar Online.com

Un-Glammed Erika Jayne Looks Unrecognizable Following Explosive 'RHOBH' Dinner, Embattled Reality Star Seen Holding ATM Card After Allegedly Not Using One For Decades

Erika Jayne does not appear to have gotten much in the way of beauty sleep following the most explosive episode of this season's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to date. The 50-year-old embattled reality star looked tense, tired and unlike her usually glammed-up self as she made her way into a gym in the West Hollywood area of California on Wednesday afternoon.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Here Are 13 New Halloween Movies To Watch This Season

Like clockwork, when autumn rolls around, so do a ton of ways to celebrate this time of year. From pumpkin-flavored drinks to cinnamon-scented candles and new iterations of chunky sweaters, consumers are swimming in items meant to represent all things fall— which doubles as both cozy and spooky szn. So of course, it’s no surprise there’s also an uptick in scary movies being released. From streaming offerings to theatrical releases, there are quite a few new Halloween movies on offer.
MOVIES

