CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

‘We were all terrified.’ Jurors view video of deadly 2017 Georgia prison bus escape

By Joe Kovac Jr.
Macon Telegraph
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: This story contains graphic descriptions of two killings. Four years, three months and nine days after Georgia prison corrections officers Curtis Billue and Chris Monica were gunned down as they ferried 33 inmates toward the state penitentiary near Jackson, video and audio recordings of the final two hours of their lives were played for jurors in the death penalty trial of one of their alleged killers.

www.macon.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

North Korea joins race for new hypersonic missile with latest test

SEOUL — North Korea test-fired a newly developed hypersonic missile earlier this week, state news media KCNA reported on Wednesday, joining a race headed by major military powers to deploy the advanced weapons system. North Korea fired the missile off its east coast towards the sea, South Korea's military said...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Fighting wave of misinfo, YouTube bans false vaccine claims

YouTube is wiping vaccine misinformation and conspiracy theories from its popular video-sharing platform. The ban on vaccine misinformation, announced in a blog post on Wednesday, comes as countries around the world continue to offer free immunizations for COVID-19 to a somewhat hesitant public. Public health officials have struggled to push back against a steady current of online misinformation about the COVID-19 shot since development of the immunization first got underway last year.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eatonton, GA
City
Macon, GA
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
Eatonton, GA
Crime & Safety
Eatonton, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Government
The Associated Press

Britney Spears hearing may mean freedom from court or father

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judge Brenda Penny has been the calm eye of the storm surrounding Britney Spears and the conservatorship that controls her life. The Los Angeles Superior Court Judge has thus far been able to act more as a caretaker than a dictator in the case, but at a potentially pivotal hearing on Wednesday afternoon, she will be pressed to make major decisions on whether to keep Spears’ father on as her conservator, or whether to end the conservatorship altogether.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Shooting#Defense Attorneys#Murder#Eatonton Editor#Glocks
Fox News

Milley confirms he told China he would call ahead of US attack, claims Esper ordered calls based on intel

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley confirmed that he told his Chinese counterpart that he would likely call ahead of any potential U.S. attacks on Beijing, maintaining he had that conversation at the direction of then-Defense Secretary Mark Esper after assessing intelligence suggesting heightened Chinese concerns about escalation between the two "great" powers.
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy