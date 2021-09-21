CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Parents and pediatricians react to possible Pfizer vaccine for children

By Kimberely Brown
wrbl.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Pfizer is seeking emergency authorization use from the FDA for their COVID vaccine for children under the age of 12. Now parents are asking questions and doctors are sharing what they know so far. As news spreads of Pfizer’s request for vaccine approval, some parents are...

www.wrbl.com

Comments / 4

Ria Miano
7d ago

No shots until these companies can be sued for liability. If you vaccinated a kid you be charged with child abuse.

Reply
4
Related
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
CBS Boston

Wait Time Between Flu Shot And Booster? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers COVID Vaccine Questions

BOSTON (CBS) — Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter. Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health. Cindy wants to know, “What is the wait time between the flu shot and a booster?” The CDC says you no longer need to wait any time between getting a COVID-19 vaccine and any other vaccines, including the flu shot. You can get them on the same day. JoAnn writes, “I understand people with underlying conditions can receive a Pfizer...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Pfizer moves toward booster approval and vaccine for children

It's shaping up to be a big week for news on two eagerly awaited developments involving Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine: Booster shots and progress toward its first doses for children as young as five. The Food and Drug Administration is set to decide whether to accept its advisory committee's decision to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Children#Pediatricians#Covid 19 Vaccine#Spartanburg#Sc#Wspa#Covid#Prisma Health
WZZM 13

Kent Co. Health Department to provide COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Health Department (KCHD) announced that it is ready to provide COVID-19 booster shots starting Tuesday. This comes after the CDC recommended that certain at-risk populations receive a third dose, but the recommendation only applies to individuals who received a Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.
KENT COUNTY, MI
AFP

Pfizer launches mRNA flu vaccine trial

US pharmaceutical company Pfizer said Monday it had begun a clinical trial to test an influenza vaccine designed with the same mRNA technology behind its successful Covid-19 shot. "The Covid-19 pandemic allowed us to deliver on the immense scientific opportunity of mRNA," Kathrin Jansen, head of vaccine research at Pfizer, said in a statement.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
KPBS

Pfizer Says COVID-19 Vaccine Safe For Kids 5 To 11

Pfizer on Monday said its COVID-19 vaccine is safe for children ages 5 to 11 and plans to seek authorization for the age group soon. Plus, tensions appear to be rising between city leaders and the San Diego Housing Commision, as a recent conflict-of-interest case has come to light. Also, one man thought he was doing the right thing to become a permanent resident of the United States, but because of the Trump administration’s “public charge” rule, he’s been separated from his family for two years. Then, the state's efforts to boost food recycling as a way to fight climate change are on full display. And, in the depths of a basement of a library on the CSU San Marcos campus lies an archive rich with the history of San Diego’s craft brew industry. Finally, SDSU is using comics to teach students about critical thinking at a time when such skills are most needed.
SAN DIEGO, CA
live5news.com

Parents, MUSC doctors react to Pfizer announcement

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Pfizer announced Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine is effective in younger children, and it plans to seek authorization for 5-to-11-year-olds soon. Officials with MUSC said this is an important step in fighting the virus here in the community. They said getting this age group vaccinated means kids can stay in school more safely and will keep out of the hospital for the virus.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Albany Herald

Veteran Bainbridge pediatrician urges parents to follow science, not politics, in vaccine choice

ALBANY — With COVID-19, an unseasonable number of respiratory syncytial virus patients and now influenza, Dr. Winston Price has seen a lot of sick children in recent months. All three viruses can cause the classic symptoms of runny nose, cough, fever and shortness of breath, and Price has had one patient who tested positive for both the flu and COVID, though he says he suspects more of those cases will begin popping up.
ALBANY, GA
wrbl.com

Should I get a booster shot or a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has authorized booster shots and third doses of the Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 for certain individuals. Which one you receive, however, depends on several factors. Third doses of the vaccine are administered to individuals who have vulnerable immune...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy