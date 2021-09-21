Parents and pediatricians react to possible Pfizer vaccine for children

Pfizer on Monday said its COVID-19 vaccine is safe for children ages 5 to 11 and plans to seek authorization for the age group soon. Plus, tensions appear to be rising between city leaders and the San Diego Housing Commision, as a recent conflict-of-interest case has come to light. Also, one man thought he was doing the right thing to become a permanent resident of the United States, but because of the Trump administration’s “public charge” rule, he’s been separated from his family for two years. Then, the state's efforts to boost food recycling as a way to fight climate change are on full display. And, in the depths of a basement of a library on the CSU San Marcos campus lies an archive rich with the history of San Diego’s craft brew industry. Finally, SDSU is using comics to teach students about critical thinking at a time when such skills are most needed.

