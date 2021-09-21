Hollywood union close to striking, calls for authorization vote
The union representing people who work behind the scenes is calling for a strike authorization vote now that talks have stalled with film and television producers. Union leaders for the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees are seeking a new three-year deal. IATSE represents around 43,000 workers in Hollywood, according to the Los Angeles Times. But, the group has more than 150,000 workers across the U.S. and Canada, meaning any deal the Hollywood locals make could have repercussions elsewhere.www.audacy.com
