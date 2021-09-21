Texas Husband-Wife Musical Duo Tell Their Love Story Thru Song In Midland
Midland's Yucca Theatre will be the place this Thursday and Saturday as Kirsten and Keith Chambers return to Texas to tell their love story on stage--set to music. The Permian Basin Opera brings you this one-of-a-kind performance on the 23rd and 25th at 7:30 pm. "A Life Made In Music-The Love Story Of Kirsten And Keith Chambers" is the story of how they met and fell in love here in Texas while in college, moved to New York, and began their professional careers on stage. Keith is an accomplished Conductor, having conducted over 150 performances of over 50 different operas, including the Dallas and Amarillo Operas, in addition to many others.lonestar923.com
