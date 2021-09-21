CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas Husband-Wife Musical Duo Tell Their Love Story Thru Song In Midland

By Gunner
LoneStar 92
LoneStar 92
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Midland's Yucca Theatre will be the place this Thursday and Saturday as Kirsten and Keith Chambers return to Texas to tell their love story on stage--set to music. The Permian Basin Opera brings you this one-of-a-kind performance on the 23rd and 25th at 7:30 pm. "A Life Made In Music-The Love Story Of Kirsten And Keith Chambers" is the story of how they met and fell in love here in Texas while in college, moved to New York, and began their professional careers on stage. Keith is an accomplished Conductor, having conducted over 150 performances of over 50 different operas, including the Dallas and Amarillo Operas, in addition to many others.

lonestar923.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
LoneStar 92

Back In The Day Growing Up In Midland Odessa

Every area has it's memories. Every area has it's vintage radio stations, tv stations, stores that were beloved back in the day, and restaurants everyone went to.... Plus, Attractions in the area like water or amusement parks. Places memories were made with your family and friends. There's nothing better than...
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Amarillo, TX
City
Midland, TX
Midland, TX
Entertainment
LoneStar 92

Live In The Vineyard Goes Country Winner!

BIG Congratulations to the Live In The Vineyard Goes Country Winner Crissy! Crissy is on her way to Napa Valley California Wine Country November 2nd thru the 4th with Airfare, Hotel accommodations, ground transportation, and $500 in spending cash to see Live In The Vineyard Goes Country! Crissy will see performances in an intimate setting over this three-day festival by Darius Rucker, Old Dominion, Zac Brown Band, Cole Swindell, Chris Janson, Tenille Arts, Elvie Shane, Priscilla Block, Matt Stell, Parker McCollum, Tenille Townes, Lainey Wilson, and more! Courtesy of Live In The Vineyard Goes Country!
ENTERTAINMENT
LoneStar 92

Chad Prather Is Coming To The Wagner Noel

Comedian Chad Prather has announced his return to the Wagner Noel, Friday February 11th. Tickets go on sale this Friday, September 24th, 10am. HERE!. Tickets start at $31 and go up to $69. You will also be able to purchase VIP Pre-Show Meet and Greet. Chad Prather not originally fun...
ENTERTAINMENT
LoneStar 92

Bands Of America Marching Band Championship Hosted By Midland Legacy High School Bands

Midland's Legacy High School Bands will host the 2021 Bands Of America Marching Band Championship--Saturday, October 2nd at Grande Communications Stadium. That means that High School Marching Bands from all over the country--Texas, Nevada, and Colorado--are all headed to the Permian Basin for the competition. The Bands Of America 2021 West Texas Regional Championship is an event for the whole family-26 high school Marching Bands will start the day off in the preliminary competition. Only the best of the best--the top 12-will move on to the evening Finals. The judges are a panel of Nationally recognized music teachers and marching band experts--deciding the fate of all who compete.
MIDLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Story#Dance#Yucca Theatre#Permian#Amarillo Operas#The Metropolitan Opera#Florida Grand Opera#Carnegie Hall
LoneStar 92

Micky And The Motorcars Return To Rockin Rodeo This Thursday

Rockin Rodeo is know for Texas Music on Thursday nights and this one is no different. This Thursday Rocken Rodeo is excited to welcome back Micky and the Motorcars. Micky and The Motorcars are a long time fan favorite, they have been on the Texas Music scene for many years. I didn't realize this, they released their first album in 2002, "Which Way From Here." Their last album was released in 2019 called, "Long Time Comin" They will be back on the Texas Music Stage this Thursday night at Rockin Rodeo. You can get your tickets HERE!
MUSIC
LoneStar 92

Cole Swindell’s Mom Has Died

Cole Swindell's mother, Carol, has died. The singer shared the news on social media without offering any details. "Gonna miss her so much," he says. Betty Carol Rainey's death comes eight years after the unexpected passing of Swindell's father, who died in September 2013, just as Swindell's career was taking off. The above photo was taken in May 2014, during the No. 1 party for "Chillin' It," the country star's debut single. Since then he's spoken often about his love for his mother and his appreciation for what she provides.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
LoneStar 92

Top 5 Anything In Midland-Odessa… Best Of The Best!

Ah "Top 5" lists. We all love to read them. They give us insight into the Best of the Best, no matter WHAT the topic is! Could be Top 5 Shoe Stores In Midland, Top 5 Places To Hide In Odessa And Take A Nap On Your Lunch Hour, Top 5 places to sit outside in the Permian Basin for lunch and NOT have dirt blow in your face.. The lists are endless. Seriously though--if you're thinking about relocating somewhere or maybe just taking a vacation-these are always a fun read to gain insight on your destination. But--they don't JUST have to be about a city, a region, or a State. There are Top 5 lists for a ton of different topics. After all--David Letterman made a nightly thing out of them on Late Night TV for decades (OK--his were Top 10--but we're shortening it for brevity!)
BEST, TX
LoneStar 92

Midland-Odessa = North Side-South Side Chicago

It's been 14 months for me. I moved to West Texas in July 2020 to take this job at the stations, and I loved the area from the minute I saw it for the first time coming here for the job interview in June last year. The people are fantastic, I love warmer weather so last summer was absolutely amazing (for some reason Mother Nature wants to remind me of Illinois this summer with all this higher than usual humidity we're experiencing), and as far as what is here to enjoy-there really isn't much I miss about the Chicago area other than a few restaurants I loved back there that don't exist here-but that's another article.
MIDLAND, TX
LoneStar 92

Missing In Midland-Odessa & It HAS To Be Here!

Everyone Travels. And when you do, whether it's to another state or just down I-20 to Dallas--you see things and try things that you don't have at home. Could be a particular restaurant, whether it's fast food or a bit fancier; could be a clothing store, could be an amusement or water park.... We all come across SOMETHING we love so much we wish we had it back home. That doesn't mean we like anything we already have any less. It just means that we wish we had the choice to try this other thing too once in a while.
MIDLAND, TX
LoneStar 92

5 Romantic and Fun Dates to Experience in Midland and Odessa Texas

Sure, you can go to the movies, a restaurant, or bar. Being original may not be your thing, and chance are no one will judge you. In fact, some of these ideas may seem a little immature, but who is to say that youth shouldn’t play a role in dating? There was a time when being young and free and simply enjoying the company you were with was acceptable. No phones and actual conversation. Here is a list of five activities that will allow you to be entertained by your date in romantic and fun settings that could then very possibly lead to another.
MIDLAND, TX
LoneStar 92

5 Best “Girls Day Out” Activities in Midland and Odessa Texas

Birthdays, bachelorette parties, divorce parties, out of town guests, or just because it has always been known that “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” and it doesn’t have to be out drinking at night with her friends, although, that does come with perks too. But there are other things a group of ladies can get together to do besides drink and shop. And here are 5 of some memory building experiences to consider when gathering your gal pals for your next big day on the town.
ODESSA, TX
LoneStar 92

9 Celebrities With Unbelievable September 11 Stories

It’s hard to believe that it’s been 20 years since the events of September 11, 2001, a day which has been forever seared into the collective memory of Americans and the world over — a day of tragedy, of resilience, of remembrance. Two decades on and the stories from 9/11...
CELEBRITIES
LoneStar 92

LoneStar 92

Midland, TX
701
Followers
983
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 92 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Odessa, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://lonestar92.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy