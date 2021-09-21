Special Weather Statement issued for Baker, Bradford, Union, Western Clay by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-21 10:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-21 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Baker; Bradford; Union; Western Clay Thunderstorms will impact portions of Bradford, southeastern Baker, northeastern Union and southwestern Clay Counties through 530 PM EDT At 446 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles northeast of Raiford to near Kingsley. Movement was southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Starke, Keystone Heights, Raiford, Kingsley, Camp Blanding, Lawtey, Hampton and Ellerbee. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPHalerts.weather.gov
