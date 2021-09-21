Special Weather Statement issued for Northwest St. Tammany by NWS
Effective: 2021-09-21 08:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-21 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Northwest St. Tammany A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central St. Tammany Parish through 415 PM CDT At 348 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Abita Springs, or 9 miles east of Covington, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Slidell, Abita Springs and Slidell Airport. This includes Interstate 12 between mile markers 68 and 70. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPHalerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0