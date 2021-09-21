CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL odds: Broncos are 10.5-point favorites vs. Jets in Week 3

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
The Denver Broncos (2-0) are considered 10.5-point betting favorites over the New York Jets (0-2) in Week 3 of the 2021 NFL season, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

The over/under for total points scored between the two teams has been set at 41.5. Last week, the Broncos defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 23-13 and the Jets lost to the New England Patriots 25-6. Combined, Denver and Jacksonville scored 29 points in Week 2.

Last week, the Broncos were considered 5.5-point favorites over the Jags and Denver ended up winning by 10 points. New York was listed as a 5.5-point underdog to New England and ended up losing by 19 points. The Broncos are among five teams who are 2-0 against the spread this season while the Jets are among five 0-2 teams ATS.

The Broncos lead the all-time series against the Jets 21-16-1, including a 37-28 victory in their most recent showdown last season. The last time these two teams faced off in Denver, the Broncos won 23-0 in 2017.

