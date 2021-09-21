Kourtney Kardashian Continues To Explore Her Edgy Side With A Black French Mani

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is no stranger to intricate nail art. Kylie Jenner’s 3D talons quite literally know no bounds, while sister Kendall tends to lean towards nail designs that are more subtle yet equally memorable. But today, Tuesday, September 21, the internet is buzzing about Kourtney Kardashian’s French manicure, which she showed off in an Instagram Story where she holds chopsticks, hovering over the yummiest looking sushi. Black nail polish can be tricky to pull off as it can come off a bit moody and dark — if you’re not into that look, Kardashian’s negative space take on black nail polish is the way to go. Not only is the minimalist design so trendy and perfect for fall, but it’s easy to recreate at home with polish that you already own, and even easier to achieve at a nail salon.