In my mind I had this as early 2022, but November certainly works too for the upcoming album, Until the Darkness Goes, from Apostle of Solitude. The long-running Indianapolis doomers offer six new tracks on the outing, and while there’s no audio yet, the follow-up to 2018’s From Gold to Ash (review here) will arrive after a pandemic spent refining their songs toward their most melodic and mournful material yet. I’m not saying I’ve heard it or anything, they’re not messing around when they talk about different kinds of ‘heavy’ at work. Apostle of Solitude have always carried an emotional weight to go with that of their tones — and they’ve always been undervalued as both a studio and live act — and that soul continues to resonate in new ways on these tracks. “Beautifully Dark” indeed.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO