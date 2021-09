While overall cancer cases are declining, they are on the rise in older adolescents and young adults. Today, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) announces the establishment of the Lisa and Scott Stuart Center for Adolescent and Young Adult Cancers (the Stuart Center), dramatically expanding MSK’s already robust efforts to address the very specific, and often unmet, needs of this patient population. MSK has been long committed to closing the gap between pediatric and adult cancer patients and to improving the experience for this patient population through the Adolescent and Young Adult (AYA) Program, which is tailored to meet the unique treatment and psychosocial needs of MSK patients ages 15 to 39. Building upon MSK’s commitment to driving change and improving the outlook for adolescents and young adults, the Stuart Center will unite experts across pediatric and adult specialties to revolutionize cancer treatment for this age group.

