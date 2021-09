There is one particular Halloween decoration that I've had my eye on ever since it was released in 2020, now it's impossible to find and scalpers are hoarding them. You can only get this monstrous decoration at Home Depot, and with only one location in Duluth, it makes it hard to get a hold of the 12-Foot Giant Skeleton, or new for this year, the 12-Foot Inferno Pumpkin Skeleton. Both of these spooky masterpieces come complete with animated eyes, these things are insanely cool.

DULUTH, MN ・ 5 DAYS AGO