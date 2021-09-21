CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

France is furious after Australia scrapped a submarine deal to partner with the US and UK. Here's how American, British, and French subs stack up

By Ryan Pickrell
Business Insider
Business Insider
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xjbL3_0c3bSD7Z00
The Virginia-class, nuclear-powered, fast-attack submarine, USS North Dakota (SSN 784), transit the Thames River as they pull into their homeport on Naval Submarine Base New London in Groton, Conn. in Jan. 2019. US Navy photo by Cmdr. Jason M. Geddes
  • Australia's new submarine partnership with the US and UK has upended a deal with France.
  • Australia will now pursue nuclear-powered submarines over conventional diesel-electric subs.
  • Here's how American, British, and French submarine technology compares.

Australia's abrupt decision to scrap a deal with France for conventional submarines to pursue nuclear-powered subs with the US and UK has stirred up geopolitical tensions by infuriating France.

Australia wants to replace its Collins-class attack submarines. The plan was initially to purchase a dozen diesel-electric Shortfin Barracuda submarines from France, but Australia has since abandoned that plan and partnered with the US and UK to acquire nuclear submarine technology.

At this time, it is unclear whether Australia will pursue British or American submarine technology or some mixture of the two, but here is how American, British, and French submarine technology compares.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=207GSQ_0c3bSD7Z00
USS Virginia returns to the General Dynamics Electric Boat shipyard following the successful completion of its first voyage in open seas called "alpha" sea trials, July 30, 2004. US Navy

Virginia-class attack submarines

The US Navy's Virginia-class submarines are nuclear-powered fast-attack vessels armed with Tomahawk cruise missiles, Mk-48 torpedoes, and UGM-84 Harpoon anti-ship missiles that were built for open ocean and littoral missions.

The newer Block V models will be over 450 feet long and have a displacement of more than 10,000 tons. This newer model will not only be larger than its predecessors, it will also have a significantly increased weapons capacity of about 65 torpedo-sized weapons. These submarines also have support capabilities for special operations forces.

The Virginia-class submarines have unlimited range, and the reactor core, which uses highly-enriched uranium, does not require refueling for the life of the ship, which is more than three decades.

These boats are among the quietest and are equipped with high-end sensors, giving the US Navy a degree of acoustic superiority in the undersea battlespace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fkvfl_0c3bSD7Z00
One of the Royal Navy's seven Astute-class nuclear-powered attack submarine moves through the water at the entrance to Holy Loch and Loch Long near Kilcreggan, in Argyll and Bute Andrew Milligan/PA Images via Getty Images

Astute-class attack submarines

The British Royal Navy's Astute-class submarines are nuclear-powered attack submarines that can carry up to 38 torpedo-sized weapons, including Tomahawk cruise missiles and Spearfish heavyweight torpedoes.

These vessels measure 318 feet, according to builder BAE Systems, and has a submerged displacement of well over 7,000 tons.

The UK's Astute-class submarines are slightly faster than the Virginia-class submarines, and they have unlimited range. And like the American submarines, the reactors on the British vessels were designed not to need to be refueled for the life of the ship, around 25 years.

Additionally, these submarines have support systems for British special forces.

In many ways, the British Astute-class subs are comparable to the American Virginia-class submarines.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BBdmv_0c3bSD7Z00
A Naval Group staff member stands atop the new nuclear submarine called "Suffren" in the Naval Group shipyard in Cherbourg, north-western France on July 12, 2019, ahead of its unveiling ceremony. LUDOVIC MARIN/AFP via Getty Images

Suffren-class attack submarines and the Shortfin Barracuda

The French Navy's Barracuda- or Suffren-class submarines are nuclear-powered attack submarines designed by French shipbuilder Naval Group and equipped with four torpedo tubes and 20 weapons racks able to carry heavy torpedoes, anti-ship missiles, cruise missiles, and naval mines.

These submarines, which are traditional open ocean submarines, are 326 feet long and have a displacement of about 5,200 tons.

As nuclear submarines, the Suffren-class submarines have unlimited range, but the reactors have to be refueled about every ten years.

"In terms of performance, the Virginia class has the best overall performance," Bryan Clark, a former US Navy submarine officer and current defense expert, told Insider. "The Astute would probably be right behind it, and then the Barracuda would probably be third of those three."

The agreement between France and Australia, however, was not for the nuclear-powered Suffren-class subs but a conventional diesel-electric variant.

This variant would have a max submerged speed about half that of a nuclear-powered submarine, have less battlefield flexibility, have decreased range, and need to surface more frequently. These submarines are more likely to be detected and monitored by a potential foe, especially one with a fleet as large as China. Submarines of this type are suitable for coastal defense but less than ideal for operations farther out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MsY0a_0c3bSD7Z00
Royal Australian Navy submarine HMAS Sheean arrives for a logistics port visit on April 1, 2021 in Hobart, Australia LSIS Leo Baumgartner/Australian Defence Force via Getty Images

Nuclear-powered submarines make sense

Clark told Insider that it is reasonable for the Australian navy to go with some type of nuclear-powered sub over conventional submarines as it looks to replace its Collins-class boats.

"A diesel submarine doesn't really make sense because on its way to whatever it would be trying to do, it is going to be detected and monitored, especially with the degree of commercial and military sensing that is out there," he said. "It'll be tracked, and then when it arrives at wherever it's supposed to operate, your opponent will probably be waiting there for you."

Thomas Shugart, a former US Navy submarine warfare officer and current adjunct senior fellow in the defense program at the Center for New American Security, also said it's a good idea, explaining that nuclear-powered subs would better meet Australia's security demands in the contested Indo-Pacific region.

"I think it makes sense given the deteriorating military balance in the region," he said. "And there's no doubt for anybody who was paying any attention at all that the Australians were unhappy with where the Shortfin Barracuda program was going."

That said, Clark and Shugart pointed out that there are potential downsides, such as program costs, though these were already high, and further delivery delays on bringing improved submarine capability to the Australian navy.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
realcleardefense.com

Russia’s PAK DA Stealth Bomber: Big, Powerful Paper Plane

The Russian government recently announced that construction has begun on prototypes for their forthcoming stealth bomber, being developed under the name PAK DA. That means the field of low-observable bombers is promising to be more crowded than ever by the close of the 2020s, with the United States, Russia, and China all planning to field new platforms within the next nine or so years.
MILITARY
The US Sun

China vows to ‘definitely win once there is a war’ with US as USS Benfold destroyer patrols through South China Sea

CHINA has vowed to "definitely win once there is a war" with the US after accusing the USS Benfold destroyer of "seriously violating the country's sovereignty and security." An editorial for the Communist Party-controlled Global Times noted that "only by making the US have a taste of its own medicine can we touch the nerves of the US and its allies."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Clark
Washington Examiner

Why the US should offer to buy France's submarines for Vietnam

The United States would achieve three objectives by purchasing a number of Shortfin Barracuda submarines from France and then giving them to Vietnam. First, the Biden administration would repair relations with America's oldest ally. Second, it would supply a rising security partner with newly potent means of challenging China's imperialism. Third, it would test President Emmanuel Macron's commitment to international security in the South China Sea.
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

US should warn China: Target the Australian mainland, we'll target yours

Responding to the new "AUKUS" security agreement , China says it will target the Australian mainland in the event of war. In an editorial on Wednesday, the Chinese Communist Party's propaganda newspaper the Global Times didn't hold back. "Once the Australian army fights the People's Liberation Army in the Taiwan Straits or the South China Sea," it warned , "military targets in Australia will inevitably become targets of Chinese missiles. Since Australia has become an anti-China spearhead, the country should prepare for the worst." The Global Times clarified that "China will certainly punish [Australia] with no mercy."
POLITICS
Benzinga

Is China Repeating A 600-Year-Old Mistake? A Historical Perspective On China's Crypto Crackdown

Zheng He and the Great Treasure Fleet. Painting by Michael Boss. Our fellow ZeroHedge contributing editor "Quoth The Raven" suggested in a recent post that China's crackdown on Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies is motivated by her desire to avoid a "cataclysm" in crypto. Our correspondent Anatoly Karlin offers a different interpretation. First, a bit of historical background, then we'll repost Karlin's thoughts here. We'll close with a brief update on our "Swinging For The Fences" post.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Submarines#France#Australia#Nuclear Submarine#American#British#French#The Us Navy#Harpoon#The British Royal Navy
Daily Mail

China 'must be prepared to make the first nuclear strike' in response to growing US presence in the region and AUKUS strategic partnership, senior diplomat declares

China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its 'no-first-use' policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific, a senior diplomat has said. Sha Zukang, the country's former ambassador to the UN, told a summit of Chinese nuclear policy experts that it is time to 're- examine and fine-tune' a long-standing commitment to only use nukes in retaliation as the US 'builds new military alliances and as it increases its military presence in our neighbourhood.'
INDIA
Fortune

When will China overtake the U.S. as the world’s largest economy? Maybe never

We've had a torrent of important China-related developments since the last Eastworld newsletter: Evergrande missed an $83.5 million interest payment due on an offshore bond and scrapped a Shanghai listing for its electric vehicle subsidiary; the leaders of the U.S., Japan, India, and Australia convened in Washington for the latest Quad meeting; China's power crunch spread from manufacturers to ordinary households; and the U.S. and China exchanged diplomatic hostages, as moves by the Biden administration allowed Canadian authorities to release Huawei Technologies CFO Meng Wenzhou, and Beijing immediately reciprocated by freeing "the two Michaels," Canadian citizens detained in China on espionage charges.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
China
Defense One

France Just Won Something More Valuable than a Submarine Contract

The $66 billion submarine deal with Australia is lost, but France’s President Emmanuel Macron may have won something far more valuable from President Joe Biden. For several years now, Macron has pitched the idea that Europe needs to boost its military spending and capabilities to better defend itself and its interests. U.S. and NATO leaders have largely responded politely but dismissively to a concept they argue could subvert the 71-year old alliance. Europe? Defend itself? Says France? Okay. But did the United States just come around?
POLITICS
The US Sun

Air Force announces FIVE new stealth bombers are being built as UN warns against ‘new Cold War’ between US and China

THE Air Force announced five new stealth bombers are being built as the UN warns against a "new Cold War" between the US and China. Speaking at the Air Force Association's annual conference on Monday, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said aerospace and defense technology company Northrop Grumman are secretly building the stealth bombers.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Business Insider

Business Insider

241K+
Followers
17K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy