Jeffrey Leerhoff, 61, of Linden
Funeral services for Jeffrey Leerhoff, 61, of Linden, will be Saturday, September 25th at 10:30 am at the Twigg Funeral Home in Panora. Visitation will be Friday from 5 pm to 7 pm at the funeral home. Survivors include: Wife, Terri. Children, Nicole Connick of Minburn, Nathan Leerhoff and Nicholas Leerhoff both of Perry. 16 grandchildren. Mother, Marjorie Leerhoff of Clarksville. Brothers, Eugene of Greene and James of Clarksville and Ronnie of Plainfield.www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
