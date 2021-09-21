CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crude Oil Higher; API Supply Data Due

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com -- Oil prices rose Tuesday, reversing some of the previous session’s sharp losses ahead of the release of the latest U.S. crude oil supply data. By 9:25 AM ET (1325 GMT), U.S. crude futures were up 0.6% at $70.53 a barrel, while Brent futures were up 0.9% at $74.57 a barrel, after both contracts fell around 2% on Monday.

investing.com

Crude Oil Lower; Initial Claims Rise, China's PMI Weigh

Investing.com -- Oil prices weakened Thursday as the surprise rise in U.S. unemployment raised concerns of a slowing economic recovery, adding to indications that China’s economy is being strained by a power crunch. By 9:25 AM ET (1325 GMT), U.S. crude futures were down 1.7% at $73.58 a barrel, while...
fxempire.com

Why Natural Gas Prices Are Rising This Year

Recently, natural gas prices have hit multi-year highs both in the United States and Europe. What’s behind this move?. According to the recent EIA Natural Gas Storage Report, U.S. natural gas inventories are down by 6.9% compared to the 5-year average. The situation is even more tense in some European countries. According to Celsius Energy, Germany’s natural gas inventories are down by as much as 26% from the 5-year average.
CNBC

Oil shrugs off higher U.S. crude stocks, strong dollar

Oil prices held steady on Thursday after rising above $80 a barrel this week, shrugging off bearish factors such as rising U.S. crude oil inventories and a strong dollar amid consensus that a supply deficit will stay for coming months. Brent crude for November delivery was up 21 cents at...
investing.com

With Oil Prices Rising, Why Isn't U.S. Shale Production Surging?

With oil prices at four-year highs and natural gas prices soaring in Europe and Asia, one key question is why has the American fracking industry failed to respond to higher prices by significantly increasing production?. After all, American fracking has been described as “nimble,” so where did that flexibility go?
MarketWatch

Oil futures turn higher on reports that China ordered energy firms to secure winter supplies at all costs

Oil futures shook off early losses Thursday to trade higher. "Oil's up on news China has ordered top energy firms to secure supplies for winter at all costs," said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. Some analysts and traders posting to Twitter cited a report from Bloomberg for the news. China has been suffering from a shortage of electricity, partly due to high prices for coal and natural gas, raising worries about the nation's economy. November West Texas Intermediate crude rose 44 cents, or 0.6%, to $75.27 a barrel after trading as low as $73.14.
investing.com

Natural Gas: Bears Threaten To Take Charge

Natural gas futures futures have been sliding since the formation of this season's peak at $6.314 on Tuesday. Undoubtedly, this could be profit booking while there is no hurricane near the Gulf of Mexico that could disrupt natural gas production. Besides, the announcement of warm weather for the next 8 to 10 days looks quite supportive for natural gas bears.
MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly natural-gas supply climb of 88 billion cubic feet

Natural-gas futures extended early gains on Thursday after the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported that domestic supplies of natural gas rose by 88 billion cubic feet for the week ended Sept. 24. That was nearly the same as the average increase of 87 billion cubic feet forecast by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. Total stocks now stand at 3.170 trillion cubic feet, down 575 billion cubic feet from a year ago and 213 billion cubic feet below the five-year average, the government said. Following the data, November natural gas was up 11.9 cents, or 2.2%, at $5.596 per million British thermal units. Prices were at $5.545 shortly before the data.
investing.com

Oil Surges For Sept and Q3; OPEC Mulls Higher Output

Investing.com - Oil had its best month in three for September, gaining almost 10%, with even producers in OPEC+ presumably emboldened enough to consider a higher output in coming months than they initially planned. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, the benchmark for U.S. oil, settled September’s last trading day at...
investing.com

OPEC+ considers options for releasing more oil to the market -sources

(Reuters) -OPEC+ is considering going beyond its existing deal to boost production by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) when it meets next week, sources said, at a time when oil prices are near a three-year high and consumers are pressing for more supply. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries...
The Independent

Surging natural gas prices: Threat to consumers this winter?

Brace for a rude surprise on your winter heating bills.After years of unusually inexpensive levels, the price of natural gas in the United States has more than doubled since this time last year. In Europe and Asia wholesale prices are more than five times what they were a year ago.The surging costs have coincided with a robust recovery from the pandemic recession, with more homes and businesses burning all forms of fuel. That intensified demand is poised to contribute to higher heating costs in many areas of the world.Having enjoyed a prolonged period of low prices, consumers of...
NBC Miami

$80 Oil Is Sending the Market Toward Demand Destruction, Morgan Stanley Says

With winter ahead and a gas crunch in Europe, the demand picture appears promising. But demand destruction could be imminent as prices climb higher, some experts are warning. Higher energy prices will also fuel even higher inflation, which poses a significant threat to demand. The current energy market picture is...
OilPrice.com

OPEC+ Will Be Unwilling And Unable To Stop The Oil Price Rally

Goldman Sachs claims that oil has entered a structural bull market, reaffirming their $90 oil prediction. Oil inventories are seeing their largest daily drawdowns ever, and the growing global natural gas shortage will only increase demand for oil. OPEC+ will ultimately be unwilling and unable to counter soaring oil prices.
MarketWatch

Oil futures extend losses as EIA reports increases in U.S. crude, gasoline and distillate supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories rose by 4.6 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 24. That defied expectations for an average decline of 4.5 million barrels expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 4.1 million-barrel increase, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory increases of 200,000 barrels for gasoline supplies and 400,000 barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey had forecast a supply increase of 700,000 barrels for gasoline and an inventory decline of 2.2 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub edged up by 200,000 barrels for the week. Oil prices extended earlier declines following the EIA data. November West Texas Intermediate crude was down 44 cents, or 0.6%, at $74.85 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures were trading at $75.08 before the supply data.
kezi.com

Home heating sticker shock: The cost of natural gas is up 180%

Americans should brace for sticker shock on home heating costs as temperatures drop this fall and winter. Prices for natural gas, the most common way to heat homes and a leading fuel source for generating electricity, have surged more than 180% over the past 12 months to $5.90 per million British thermal units. Natural gas hasn't been this expensive since February 2014.
